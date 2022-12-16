16-Year-Old MMA Fighter Flattens Opponent At AFC 22

MMA fighter Cho Joon Gun is just 16 years old and is sending his opponents collapsing to the canvas in a wild fashion.
Gun faced Tae Hoon Kim in a flyweight main card bout at AFC 22 on Friday. He was looking to earn his first professional win after a majority draw in his first fight in September.
Despite his youth, Gun is already a professional in MMA. He made his professional debut earlier this year despite no amateur fights on his record.
It didn’t take a full minute for Gun to find his range in the AFC cage as he finished Kim with a brutal head-kick knockout.
Teenager Cho Joon Gun Wins First MMA Fight With Wild Head Kick
Watch Gun get his first professional MMA victory below.
Gun is the latest in a series of fighters under 20 who are making waves in the sport. Earlier this month, 18-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. made his UFC debut, earning a performance bonus winning victory over Jay Perrin at UFC 282.
If Gun’s first MMA win is any indication, he could be a talent to watch for years to come. The 16-year-old’s success shows how far the sport has come over the past few decades of competition.
What is your reaction to 16-year-old Cho Joon Gun’s knockout?