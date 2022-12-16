Friday, December 30, 2022
16-Year-Old MMA Fighter Flattens Opponent At AFC 22

By Curtis Calhoun
Cho Joon Gun
AFC 22

MMA fighter Cho Joon Gun is just 16 years old and is sending his opponents collapsing to the canvas in a wild fashion.

Gun faced Tae Hoon Kim in a flyweight main card bout at AFC 22 on Friday. He was looking to earn his first professional win after a majority draw in his first fight in September.

Despite his youth, Gun is already a professional in MMA. He made his professional debut earlier this year despite no amateur fights on his record.

It didn’t take a full minute for Gun to find his range in the AFC cage as he finished Kim with a brutal head-kick knockout.

Teenager Cho Joon Gun Wins First MMA Fight With Wild Head Kick

Watch Gun get his first professional MMA victory below.

Gun is the latest in a series of fighters under 20 who are making waves in the sport. Earlier this month, 18-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. made his UFC debut, earning a performance bonus winning victory over Jay Perrin at UFC 282.

If Gun’s first MMA win is any indication, he could be a talent to watch for years to come. The 16-year-old’s success shows how far the sport has come over the past few decades of competition.

What is your reaction to 16-year-old Cho Joon Gun’s knockout?

