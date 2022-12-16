16-Year-Old MMA Fighter Flattens Opponent At AFC 22

MMA fighter Cho Joon Gun is just 16 years old and is sending his opponents collapsing to the canvas in a wild fashion.

Gun faced Tae Hoon Kim in a flyweight main card bout at AFC 22 on Friday. He was looking to earn his first professional win after a majority draw in his first fight in September.

Despite his youth, Gun is already a professional in MMA. He made his professional debut earlier this year despite no amateur fights on his record.

It didn’t take a full minute for Gun to find his range in the AFC cage as he finished Kim with a brutal head-kick knockout.

Teenager Cho Joon Gun Wins First MMA Fight With Wild Head Kick

Watch Gun get his first professional MMA victory below.

🇰🇷Cho Joon Gun is only 16 years old and is annihilating dudes. This from AFC 22 today. #AFC pic.twitter.com/gSuMPZRnqd — Chris Presnell (@mmaecosystem) December 30, 2022

Gun is the latest in a series of fighters under 20 who are making waves in the sport. Earlier this month, 18-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. made his UFC debut, earning a performance bonus winning victory over Jay Perrin at UFC 282.

If Gun’s first MMA win is any indication, he could be a talent to watch for years to come. The 16-year-old’s success shows how far the sport has come over the past few decades of competition.

What is your reaction to 16-year-old Cho Joon Gun’s knockout?