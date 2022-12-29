MMA Fighter & Close Ally To Ramzan Kadyrov Dead At 31

Former UFC fighter Abdul-Kerim Edilov has reportedly passed away just weeks after resigning from Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov’s government.

Edilov, who fought in the UFC in 2017 in a TKO win over Bojan Mihajlović, was found dead on Thursday morning. News of his death was first reported by Chechen opposition publications 1ADAT and Niyso.

Edilov was Kadyrov’s chief of staff, a post he was awarded last December. He was promoted to deputy prime minister of Chechnya earlier this year before resigning from the position last month.

According to reports, Edilov and Kadyrov fell out with one another before Edilov’s resignation despite a long friendship.

Kadyrov has yet to issue a statement on Edilov’s death, and his cause of death is unknown at this time. Some have speculated that Edilov’s death is directly correlated to his resignation from Kadyrov’s staff.

Edilov finished his MMA career with a 17-4 record in the cage. He last fought in combat sports in a boxing match last year, finishing Richard Lartey in 43 seconds.

Speculation Rampant Over Abdul-Kerim Edilov’s Mysterious Death

Kadyrov is a highly controversial political figure who has been linked to some of the biggest names in the UFC. Earlier this year, Justin Gaethje, Kamaru Usman, and Henry Cejudo traveled to Chechnya at the invitation of Kadyrov.

UFC welterweight Khamzat Chimaev, along with Magomed Ankalaev, are also linked to Kadyrov. After Ankalev’s split draw with Jan Blachowicz at UFC 282, Kadyrov was in the Octagon chastising UFC President Dana White regarding the result.

Kadyrov is accused of purging the LGBTQ+ community in Chechnya, along with targeted assassinations and torture. He has led Chechnya since 2007.

The circumstances regarding Edilov’s death are unclear at this time. We may learn more information in the coming days regarding his passing, and Kadyrov’s possible involvement.

