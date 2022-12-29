ACA Reveal Plan For $10m Total Prize Fund Grands Prix Across Every Weight Class

Russian MMA promotion Absolute Championship Akhmat (ACA) recently unveiled a highly lucrative plan for its fighters in 2023.

ACA President Mayrbek Khasiev recently revealed the promotion’s Grand Prix plans on Twitter. Not only will each weight division get a Grand Prix tournament next year, but the total prize pool will be a whopping $10 million.

The decision comes due to the popularity surrounding the promotion’s Lightweight Grand Prix at the moment.

“Dear friends! I want to share good news with you. In 2023, Grand Prix tournaments will be held in every weight of the ACA League,” Khasiev wrote (translated via Twitter). “Including in easy i/c! Their total prize fund will be more than $10,000,000. This decision was made due to the fact that the Lightweight Grand Prix, which has already started, the final of which will take place in the middle of the year, turned out to be rating and very resonant.”

The ACA Lightweight Grand Prix Finalists Have Been Decided

At ACA 150 last week, Artem Reznikov defeated Andrey Koshkin via submission with a north-south choke in the second round. The win secured Reznikov a place in the Lightweight Grand Prix Finals where he will meet Eduard Vartanyan.

Vartanyan secured his own place in the finals by picking up a TKO win over Yusuf Raisov in the second round of their semi-finals clash. The cash prize for the winner of the finals is expected to be $200,000.

In one of the more shocking moments in recent MMA history, Mayrbek Khasiev stopped a quarter-finals bout midway, and disqualified both competitors from the tournament. At ACA 141, Rashid Magomedov and Ali Bagov were punished for their inactivity in the cage. Tired of the slow pace, the ACA President had their fight ruled as a no-contest.

Needless to say, the finalists will not be making such an error when they clash next year.