Brendan Schaub Names Actor Who Was ‘Down To Fight’ Him & Brian Ortega

Not being a professional fighter didn’t stop one Hollywood star from apparently trying to start a fight with UFC vets Brendan Schaub and Brian Ortega.

While Schaub is retired and in the world of stand-up comedy and podcasting, he still is not the kind of person that would you want to pick a fight with, as the former UFC heavyweight stands 6’4 and weighs well over 200lb. While two-time featherweight title challenger Ortega is not as intimidating in stature, if you knew anything about him, you would know that he is one of the best fighters in the world.

Shia Labeouf Tried Fighting Schaub and Ortega

Shia Labeouf

Despite their reputations, this was apparently not enough to stop Hollywood actor Shia Labeouf from being willing to pick a fight with Brendan Schaub and Brian Ortega. This was a story that recently came up when The Gringo Papi was speaking with Frankie Edgar in a recent episode of Food Truck Diaries.

While Schaub did not specify which movie set, he and Ortega were sharing with Labeouf, it is not a secret that they were in the 2020 film The Tax Collector with the child actor turned Transformers star. According to Schaub, he has an immense amount of respect for the skills of Labeouf, but the actor, who is known for having behavioral issues and doing extreme method acting, tried to pick a fight with the two mixed martial artists while on set.

“I did a movie with Shia Labeouf. I was on set with him for two weeks. Now, it’s one of the worst movies you’ve ever seen, but still, just seeing the talent of Shia Labeouf, I was blown away,” Schaub explained.

“(He was) nuts! I think he’s chilled out, he has a kid now. Nuts, dude. And Brian Ortega was on set with me, and he was down to fight both of us. I’m like, ‘Do you realize what’s happening man? This isn’t Transformers, bitch, like I will wheel kick you into eternity bro.’ But he was a really cool guy. No, he’s actually really cool, I have so much respect for him, he’s so talented.”

This is a wild story and fits in with the behavior that would be expected from Shia Labeouf’s character in that movie, who beats up and kills people for an LA crime lord. Either way, this was surely a hilarious moment on set when he tried picking a fight with Brendan Schaub and Brian Ortega.

Could Shia Labeouf take on both Brendan Schaub and Brian Ortega?

