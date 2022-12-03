Additional Ranked Middleweight Calls Out Khamzat Chimaev

UFC star Khamzat Chimaev has another potential adversary at middleweight ready to welcome him back to the 185lb division.

Chimaev defeated Kevin Holland in his last fight at UFC 279 via first-round submission. He was supposed to face Nate Diaz before a botched weight cut forced a switch in opponents.

Chimaev is knocking on the door of a welterweight title shot and could potentially challenge with one more victory. The UFC is rumored to be targeting a matchup between him and Colby Covington for sometime next year.

But Chimaev is also adamant about a title run at middleweight as well. He’s called out Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya for fights in recent months despite just one fight at 185lbs.

If Chimaev wants a shot at the middleweight title, he has a willing ranked contender standing in his way for a possible fight.

Dricus du Plessis Calls Out Khamzat Chimaev

During a recent interview with The Schmo, Dricus du Plessis called for a shot at welcoming Chimaev back to middleweight.

“I think he needs to prove himself at 185…” du Plessis said. “I’d gladly beat Smash Bro No. 1, and then beat Smash Bro No. 2 if he wants a shot at the Top 10… He needs to have a go at the Top 15 first, once or twice, before calling for the belt.”

du Plessis isn’t the only middleweight to call out Chimaev in recent weeks. Former title challenger Marvin Vettori called him out shortly after he challenged Pereira on Twitter to a fight.

du Plessis has won five in a row, including recent UFC wins over Brad Tavares and Trevin Giles. He’ll face Chimaev’s teammate, Darren Till, at UFC 282 on December 10th.

If du Plessis defeats Till, Chimaev might be open to attempting to exact revenge for Till. While Chimaev doesn’t have a fight lined up at the moment, he continues to have no shortage of potential opponents.

