Alex Caceres Explains Why He Doesn’t Celebrate After His Fights

UFC featherweight Alex Caceres picked up a massive win over Julian Erosa on Saturday, but you wouldn’t know it by his demeanor.

Caceres landed a nasty head kick in the first round against Erosa that ended the fight in minutes. He got back in the win column after a loss back in March against Sodiq Yusuff.

Caceres is known to be just as creative with his approach out of the Octagon as he is outside of it. He provides thoughtful, authentic responses to simple questions from reporters, and often delves into philosophy and other topics.

Caceres is a veteran of the fight game. He entered the UFC following a successful run on The Ultimate Fighter 12 in 2010.

Most fighters would celebrate profoundly if they achieved a knockout as Caceres did at UFC Vegas 66. Although, he prefers to live in the moment rather than dwell on his past achievements, no matter how soon after.

Alex Caceres Explains Cold Demeanor After UFC Vegas 66 Win

During a recent interview on The MMA Hour, Caceres explained his philosophy for not getting overjoyed by victories.

“That’s always been the mindset that I was trying to achieve, that I’m trying to achieve all the time,” Caceres said. “Life is gonna go on no matter what, no matter if you win or if you lose. People are gonna go back to work tomorrow, go about their busy lives. So I do want to revel in those moments in the moment, but afterwards…. to celebrate something you did that’s already done…it’s kinda looking in the past for me. To live in the future would be to worry about an outcome, and I don’t want to do that either…

“I celebrate every punch, every movement that I take, and that’s my celebration. The actual action and the deed, not what comes afterwards which is just the result.”

A fighter with Caceres’ mileage would likely be laser-focused on contending for a title before they hang up the gloves. Not for Caceres, though, as he feels his unorthodox thinking and approach to fighting may never result in a championship.

Caceres has picked up wins over the likes of Chase Hooper, Cole Miller, and Sergio Pettis in recent years. Before the loss to Yusuff earlier this year, he was on a five-fight winning streak to earn a spot in the rankings.

Caceres’ ability to remain even keel has proven to be one of his biggest strengths. As he looks ahead to the new year, he’s focused on what’s directly in front of him, and not behind him.

