MMA Twitter Reacts To Alex Caceres Head Kicking Julian Erosa

Alex Caceres and Julian Erosa looked to be settling in for a back-and-forth striking battle before Caceres ended things with a sensational first-round finish.

Fans had already been treated to a high-paced lightweight scrap in the card’s previous bout between Drew Dober and Bobby Green, so Caceres and Erosa were given a particularly tough act to follow. “Bruce Leeroy” showcased his unique movement and kicking game through the opening couple minutes, while Erosa largely relied on more conventional striking attacks.

Even if the early action was relatively slow-paced, things picked up quite suddenly about three minutes into the fight. Caceres lunged forward with a left hand that Erosa easily avoided, but an immediate follow-up left kick collided directly with Erosa’s head and sat him down on the canvas.

Caceres was quick to chase Erosa to the ground, and it only took a few clean follow-up strikes for Herb Dean to step in and stop the bout.

“Bruce Leeroy” rebounded from his previous loss to Sodiq Yusuff and also snapped Erosa’s three-fight winning streak.

3️⃣ finishes to start off the Main Card!!@BruceLeeroyGlow gets the job done in round 1👊 #UFCVegas66 pic.twitter.com/xNIwQbaqSe — UFC (@ufc) December 18, 2022

MMA Twitter Reacts To Caceres’ Knockout

The first knockout victory of Caceres’ lengthy UFC career came in impressive fashion and resulted in plenty of reactions online.

That kick legit came at the last second. Wow. Small details #UFCVegas66 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 18, 2022

From a strictly technique standpoint, that Caceres KO was one of the best of the year. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) December 18, 2022

Sheesh. That was a gorgeous knockout by Alex Caceres. Man's on UFC fight No. 27 and still putting up highlights. #UFCVegas66 — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) December 18, 2022

Raul Rosas Jr. was 6 when Alex Caceres made his UFC debut. The man is a wonder #UFCVegas66 — José Youngs (@JoseYoungs) December 18, 2022

WOW. I don't think anyone saw Bruce Lee Roy winning this fight by KO. Picture perfect Head Kick then Caceres closed the show with ground & pound. #UFCVegas66 — Jason Hagholm (@JHagholm1) December 18, 2022

Alex Caceres knocks out Julian Erosa and he's still struggling to get to his feet! WOW! #UFCVegas66 — Shakiel Mahjouri (@Shak_Fu) December 18, 2022

Alex Caceres has been in the UFC for over a decade and he is still improving. Great fighter! #UFCVegas66 — Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) December 18, 2022

That was sweet — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) December 18, 2022

