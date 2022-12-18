MMA Twitter Reacts To Alex Caceres Head Kicking Julian Erosa

Alex Caceres and Julian Erosa looked to be settling in for a back-and-forth striking battle before Caceres ended things with a sensational first-round finish.
Fans had already been treated to a high-paced lightweight scrap in the card’s previous bout between Drew Dober and Bobby Green, so Caceres and Erosa were given a particularly tough act to follow. “Bruce Leeroy” showcased his unique movement and kicking game through the opening couple minutes, while Erosa largely relied on more conventional striking attacks.
Even if the early action was relatively slow-paced, things picked up quite suddenly about three minutes into the fight. Caceres lunged forward with a left hand that Erosa easily avoided, but an immediate follow-up left kick collided directly with Erosa’s head and sat him down on the canvas.
Caceres was quick to chase Erosa to the ground, and it only took a few clean follow-up strikes for Herb Dean to step in and stop the bout.
“Bruce Leeroy” rebounded from his previous loss to Sodiq Yusuff and also snapped Erosa’s three-fight winning streak.
MMA Twitter Reacts To Caceres’ Knockout
The first knockout victory of Caceres’ lengthy UFC career came in impressive fashion and resulted in plenty of reactions online.
