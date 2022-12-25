Alex Caceres: Religion Is For Separating People & For Immature People

UFC featherweight Alex Caceres has given his thoughts on religion, branding it a divisive power and one only followed by “immature” people.

As with any industry, workplace, and sport, mixed martial arts boasts a wide range of faiths and fighters who follow them. That’s often on display at events, be it in the form of prayers prior to entering the cage or mentions of religion in post-fight interviews.

The latter often sees victorious fighters credit the higher power that they believe in and worship for their success inside the Octagon. Lightweight contender Beneil Dariush, for example, is a devout Christian who never omits his faith from post-fight interviews and social media uploads.

Elsewhere, a number of fighters follow the teachings of Islam, including legendary former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and former two-time UFC title challenger Yoel Romero. As well as joining a number of other fighters in that religion, the pair sit alongside close to two billion Muslims around the world.

Image Credit: UFC.com

But despite a sizable chunk of the population believing in a religion, with half following either Christianity or Islam, Caceres instead favors spirituality.

In an interview with UFC.com early into his career in the promotion, “Bruce Leeroy” discussed his outlook on life and the “spiritual function” people must follow.

“I think we’re infinite beings,” Caceres said. “We have to stay limitless. As long as we can keep moving in this vessel that houses our spiritual function that we should always be moving forward. We have this misconception that we are humans with spirits, but it’s the other way around – we’re just spiritual beings having a human experience. Everyone thinks this is it, that this is the final frontier, but really anything is possible and we can really bring things out of nothing and make them a reality.”

Caceres: Mature People Are Spiritual, Immature People Are Religious

While religion is defined as a belief in or worship of a superhuman power, usually a God or gods, spirituality is often described as the act of “seeking a meaningful connection with something bigger than yourself.” It’s said that forming the connection can result in feelings of peace, acceptance, and gratitude.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Caceres was asked for his thoughts on religion. The UFC veteran looked to identify a difference between his mindset and the one put forth by religion, claiming that the latter is for “immature” people.

“With religion, especially when it’s in (indoctrinated) religion… There’s a big distinction for me from religion and spirituality,” Caceres said. “Religion’s for immature people. When you’re maturing, you’re gonna be more spiritual. There is no source of anything that isn’t the source. That’s also separation right there.”

Caceres returned to fighting action earlier this month at UFC Vegas 66, where he brutally knocked out Julian Erosa with a head kick in round one. In his post-fight interview with Paul Felder, Caceres shared a similar sentiment regarding “separation,” claiming that “we’re all one, we’re all free.”

What do you make of Alex Caceres’ take on religion?

