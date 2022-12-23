Alexander Volkanovski Comments On Talk Of Possible Zabit Return

UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski is open to a fight with Zabit Magomedsharipov if he ends up ending his retirement.

Volkanovski will face Islam Makhachev in a UFC lightweight super fight at UFC 284 in February. He returns following a trilogy win against Max Holloway at UFC 276 earlier this year.

Volkanovski also has a slew of contenders in the featherweight division, regardless of whether or not he defeats Makhachev. An interim featherweight title bout between Yair Rodríguez and Josh Emmett will take place in the UFC 284 co-main event.

Another potential addition to the title picture is Magomedsharipov. In a recent Instagram post, he appeared to tease a return to MMA after a three-year hiatus from competition.

If Magomedsharipov is serious about returning to the UFC, Volkanovski is eager to welcome him back into the mix.

Alexander Volkanovski Weighs In On Zabit Magomedsharipov

During a recent interview on the Believe You Me podcast, Volkanovski gave his thoughts on Magomedsharipov potentially returning to the Octagon.

“I was looking forward to that eventually happening,” Volkanovski said of Magomedsharipov’s possible comeback. “The thing is, I want fights and I want big fights. I feel like he was gonna be a big fight. There was a lot of hype around him. But again, I want people to earn that spot as well… It’s so much different when you’ve got a guy that’s killing a lot of hype and he’s number-one contender, to then, ‘He hasn’t even fought a top-five guy,’ and then just giving him a title shot. I’ve always wanted there to be a guy.

“I thought he was gonna be there,” Volkanovski continued. “I feel he was one fight away from fighting for the title, and I thought that was gonna be a big fight. So I was disappointed when I heard that he went away. But I did see something that he might come back. But after Feb. 12, after I do what I do, he might go and retire again, so we’ll see what happens.”

Before notifying the UFC of his retirement earlier this year, Magomedsharipov had won 14 consecutive fights. Although, he hadn’t fought since a win over Calvin Kattar in Nov. 2019 due to a slew of health issues.

One month after Magomedsharipov defeated Kattar, Volkanovski earned the title over Holloway at UFC 245. He has successfully defended the title four times since then.

As speculation runs rampant regarding whether or not Magomedsharipov returns, Volkanovski will look to keep a hold on his pound-for-pound No. 1 spot.

