Alexander Volkanovski Predicts Bryce Mitchell Vs. Ilia Topuria

UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski intends to pay close attention to Bryce Mitchell vs. Ilia Topuria at UFC 282.

Mitchell and Topuria will help kick off the action on the UFC 282 main card this Saturday. The event is the final UFC pay-per-view of 2022 and is capped off by a light heavyweight title matchup between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev.

Mitchell and Topuria are two of the hottest contenders in the featherweight division. Mitchell has won 15 straight to begin his career, while Topuria has won 12.

Volkanovski is taking a brief hiatus from his featherweight title reign to challenge for the lightweight title. Despite this, he remains lasered in on who could potentially challenge him for the 145lb belt.

This includes Mitchell and Topuria, who have the chance to earn an impressive win and add fresh blood to the title picture.

Alexander Volkanovski Sends Bryce Mitchell A Message, Predicts UFC 282 Fight

Zuffa LLC

During a recent segment on his YouTube channel, Volkanovski gave his thoughts on Topuria vs. Mitchell.

“I think Topuria’s gonna be too powerful, too dangerous on the feet,” Volkanovski said. “If I had to lean towards someone, I would have to learn towards Topuria. I think Topuria might get a knockout.”

Volkanovski then responded to Mitchell’s previous callouts for a fight.

“I know [Bryce’s] called me out a few times, but come on mate, you’re not holding me down. You know that Bryce. Stop calling me out.”

Volkanovski last defended the featherweight title against Max Holloway at UFC 276. An interim title fight between Josh Emmett and Yair Rodríguez is set for UFC 284, with the winner being next to challenge for Volkanovski’s belt.

Mitchell/Topuria could be one of the most competitive fights at UFC 282, and Volkanovski is eager to see how things play out between the two undefeated contenders.

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.