Alexander Volkanovski Reveals What He Respects Most About Paddy Pimblett

UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski has liked what he’s seen so far from lightweight Paddy Pimblett’s UFC career.

Pimblett will face Jared Gordon in the UFC 282 co-main event this Saturday in Las Vegas. It’s the first pay-per-view appearance for the English star, who has won each of his first three UFC fights by finishes.

Pimblett’s rise to a co-main event slot is unprecedented for a fighter just a few fights into his UFC tenure. However, his popularity, marketability, and skillset have allowed him to earn this massive opportunity.

Volkanovski, a possible future lightweight champion, has taken a liking to Pimblett’s career in the Octagon. He’s set to face Islam Makhachev at UFC 284 and could potentially face Pimblett down the line.

While the possibility of a fight with Pimblett is legitimate, Volkanovski feels Pimblett has done everything you can ask from an up-and-coming star.

Alexander Volkanovski Respects Paddy Pimblett’s UFC Path

During a recent video on his YouTube channel, Volkanovski revealed what he respects the most about Pimblett.

“I don’t mind seeing guys like Paddy do well, especially when there’s so much hype and he’s bringing a lot of eyes to the sport,” Volkanovski said of Pimblett. “I have a lot of respect for that. He’s still young. I respect him with the fact that he doesn’t want to rush into the biggest challenges straight away. He’s still young, still learning, earning his way in…building that hype up. At the same time, I think he’s doing it right, so good on him.”

Pimblett’s path is similar to that of UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley. Like O’Malley, he’s taken a methodical approach up the ladder in his respective division.

Pimblett earned a first-round knockout against Luigi Vendramini in his debut followed by back-to-back submissions. He’s won five consecutive fights overall.

Volkanovski could be on a collision course with Pimblett at some point, but there seems to be nothing but respect from the UFC’s pound-for-pound best.

