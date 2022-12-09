Aljamain Sterling Commends Elon Musk For Twitter Action

UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling is applauding new Twitter owner Elon Muck for some of his actions with the social media service.

Aljamain Sterling is no stranger to criticism. Ever since he won his bantamweight title by disqualification, the critics have been coming at him hard. He does a good job battling through the hate he receives on Twitter and now is turning his support toward another person who receives a huge amount of hostility, Elon Musk.

Musk recently took over as head of Twitter and has been implementing some changes. Along with adding a pay-for-verification option, which has already been problematic, Musk has reactivated a few accounts that had previously been blocked.

Photo via Instagram @funkmastermma

Aljamain Sterling Agrees With Elon Musks Stance On Twitter Revamp

Sterling took some heat from followers for his Abu Dhabi meetup with controversial figure Andrew Tate. Sterling is now supporting Musk bringing back accounts from people like Tate and former President Donald Trump.

“I’m gonna commend Elon Musk for doing this, taking a stand for what he feels is right and not going with what seems like the ‘popular opinion’, and doing what some of the masses want him to do,” Sterling said in a Q & A on YouTube. “I think things like that should be somewhat rewarded or applauded. It’s like, it’s so easy to be like everybody else, and because people say this, you feel like you’re inclined to have to do this, this way. I think that’s unfair.”

Sterling got into a heated Twitter argument following his sighting with Tate which was a bit confusing to fans. He claimed to not support Tate and his comments about rape and women’s roles. He claimed to not know about Tate’s previous comments toward women and then supported some of what he had to say at the same time.

“As long as it’s not hurtful speech, where it’s like, ‘I’m gonna come kill you.’ That’s over the line… But if you have an opinion on something and people don’t agree with it, I don’t think it’s right to censor somebody like that,” he said. “Why are you censoring one side of the argument? … Have a cool debate.”

Sterling is planning to get back in the cage next year to defend his title for the third time. Although the bout is not official yet, Sterling has claimed that he will be taking on former champion Henry Cejudo in March.

What do you make of Aljamain Sterling’s comments about Twitter and Elon Musk?

