Aljamain Sterling Gives MMA Judges Worldwide Some Advice

UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling had some strong words for every MMA judge out there.

At UFC 280, Aljamain Sterling picked TJ Dillashaw apart en route to a second-round TKO victory on the night. Dillashaw had a shoulder injury heading into the fight that badly hampered his athletic capabilities against “Funk Master”.

During the UFC 280 post-fight press conference, Aljamain Sterling discussed his future plans. These included growing his YouTube channel and moving into professional acting. “Aljo” also analyzed his own fighter instincts, admitting he always goes for the takedown even with his focus on striking in more recent fight camps.

One interviewer asked Aljamain Sterling about the scorecards, pointing out Sterling was 10-8 on every judges’ scorecard for round one. With his dominance in the round in mind, Sterling shared his views on the inconsistency in the judges’ approach to considering control time in their scores among other scoring issues.

“There Should Be A Conversation” – Aljamain Sterling Suggests Judges Be More Open With Fighters On Scoring

Aljamain Sterling suggested that MMA judges should be more open with fighters about what they score on. In turn, Sterling explained that fighters could gameplan more effectively to secure points in the cage. As it stands, “Funk Master” believes there’s confusion on the matter for fighters who are often left dumbfounded by the scorecards.

“There has to be consistency [in the judging],” Sterling explained. “So, if the judges can give us models of what they’re looking for, it’d make it so much easier for us to game plan, and really dictate our training camps so we know what we need to do when we’re in the fight. Otherwise, we’re kinda just saying – kinda just going by what we think is gonna win the fight.”

Aljamain Sterling’s suggestion of providing clearer models for fighters to understand judging by has never been more relevant. On the same show Sterling defeated TJ Dillashaw on, Sean O’Malley picked up a controversial split-decision win over Petr Yan. More recently, rising lightweight star Paddy Pimblett defeated Jared Gordon via unanimous decision at UFC 282.

The Pimblett win in particular has left many fans, fighters, and pundits alike discussing MMA judging of late. Many believed that Gordon’s control time in the fight should have been enough to net him the win. It’s possible that following Sterling’s suggestion could lead to clearer communication and understanding when it comes to MMA judging in the future.

Sterling at the UFC 280 post-fight press conference/Zuffa LLC

