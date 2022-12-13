Aljamain Sterling Responds To Challenge From 18-Year-Old Raul Rosas Jr.

UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling is taking aim at the new kid on the block, Raul Rosas Jr.

Aljamain Sterling seems to be taking shots from the entire division lately. Since winning the belt back in 2021, Sterling became the center of criticism. He won the belt by way of a disqualification which had some people second-guessing his skills. He proved the haters wrong by now defending his title twice, but the hits keep coming.

Sterling has been called out by the majority of the top five of his division, which is not surprising for a champion, but now he is taking a shot from a UFC newcomer, 18-year-old Raul Rosas Jr.

Raul Rosas Jr. Thinks He Is Ready For A Shot At Champion Aljamain Sterling

Rosas Jr. is fresh off his UFC debut at UFC 282. The young newcomer defeated Jay Perrin by first-round submission to make his splash in the organization.

Following the win, Rosas Jr. had some big aspirations for what lies ahead. He has already asked to be featured on next weekend’s card and the event being held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in January. He also made another huge statement by expressing his desire to face the champ.

They should make that fight next. I really think that Rosas will fu*k him up! I heard Cejudos out and Rosas is in. https://t.co/rSbA6EIzUu — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 13, 2022

Sterling responded to Rosas Jr.’s ambition with sarcasm, saying, “They should make that fight next. I really think that Rosas will fu*k him up! I heard Cejudos out and Rosas is in.”

Sterling is slated to be fighting former champion Henry Cejudo next, a bout that Sterling has openly expressed his distaste for. He was looking for a bout with number-one contender Sean O’Malley next as he felt it was a bigger money fight, but the UFC and Dana White wanted Cejudo in.

Cejudo has not fought since his retirement from the sport in 2020. He has been teasing a return and now seems to be ready to challenge Sterling for the title in March which seems to be the targeted date.

Do you think Raul Rosas Jr. will be a UFC champion one day?