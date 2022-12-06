Aljamain Sterling: The Onus Is On Me To Get The UFC Onboard With My Reign

UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling may feel somewhat hard done by with his treatment from the promotion, but he believes it’s his responsibility to force a change.

As far as title runs go, not many have had one as turbulent as Sterling. Perhaps the main reason for that has been a common fan consensus, which saw “Funkmaster” have the legitimacy of his reign questioned given the disqualification that led to his crowning.

While the decision to have neck surgery, complications with which led to him withdrawing from UFC 267 last October and not making a defense for over a year, enhanced those frustrations, Sterling has since recorded consecutive retentions in 2022.

But although his five-round performance in a rematch against Petr Yan brought many fans, pundits, and fellow fighters onboard, he doesn’t think the same can be said when it comes to the UFC.

The state of the promotion’s relationship with its reigning bantamweight king appeared clear at UFC 273, when Dana White didn’t hide his dismay after sneaking a look at the judges’ scorecards, which had Sterling emerging victorious via split decision.

AND STILL! 🗣



Aljamain Sterling defeats Petr Yan AGAIN to retain the UFC Bantamweight belt #UFC273



(via @ufc)pic.twitter.com/UNxHQjSzsy — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 10, 2022

Later in the night, the UFC president not only expressed his disagreement at the result but went as far as to say that the two judges who scored the co-headliner in favor of Sterling “blew” it.

With instances like that in mind, the reigning champ is under no illusions about the UFC’s apparent view of him as champion, even recently suggesting that his past comments on the fighter pay debate have led to the UFC ‘having it out for him’ in regards to opponent selection.

Sterling Ponders How He Can Become The UFC’s “Guy”

During a recent Q&A uploaded to his YouTube channel, Sterling was asked whether he’s frustrated by how many think he’s viewed by the UFC brass.

After outlining the belief that he’s fulfilling everything he needs to as champion, “Funkmaster” claimed to not be bothered by the situation, insisting that the onus is on him to bring the promotional bigwigs onboard with his reign.

“For me, I know a great champion is someone who gives back to the community and things like that. I try to do as much of that as I can possibly do because I actually want to,” Sterling said. “I don’t want to say it bothers me, because the UFC is a business. So, I guess, more so I feel like the onus is on me.

“How do I become the guy that the UFC wants to get behind more? How do I become the UFC’s golden goose, where they’re now trying to protect me to make more for them by having me as their champion? That’s kind of the way I’m looking at it,” Sterling continued. “Yeah, the UFC don’t want me to win… so how do I flip the script? Change the way I’m thinking and go, ‘Okay, what can I do to change the narrative?'”

By all accounts, the next stop on Sterling’s title run will arrive at a station boasting former two-division champion Henry Cejudo on its platform next year.

Should he impress with an emphatic third successful defense by spoiling the return of “Triple C,” another figure who’s had his run-ins with the UFC in the past, perhaps “Funkmaster” will move closer to having White wrap the belt around his waist with more joy post-fight.

Image Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Do you believe the UFC’s higher-ups want Aljamain Sterling dethroned?

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.