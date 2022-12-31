Aljamain Sterling: I’d Have Chosen To Continue After UFC 259 Knee

Aljamain Sterling believes the criticism of the way he became UFC bantamweight champion is unfair, especially given that he wasn’t responsible for stopping the fight.

Despite currently sitting as the only American titleholder in the UFC, Sterling certainly has his fair-share of detractors, with many hoping to see him dethroned at every opportunity. That’s largely due to the way that “Funkmaster” ascended to the throne.

At UFC 259 in March 2021, Sterling challenged the reign of Petr Yan. Through three rounds, the Russian had taken over and appeared en route to a comfortable defense.

Unfortunately for “No Mercy,” the ill-advised decision to launch an illegal knee to the head of the challenger, who was downed at the time, proved fatal for his position at the top of the bantamweight ladder.

While it was Yan’s blow that brought proceedings to an end via disqualification, Sterling’s reaction and inability to continue drew criticism, with many subsequently branding his championship status as illegitimate.

Despite going on to outpoint Yan in a rematch this past April before defending the belt opposite TJ Dillashaw at UFC 280 six months later, the champion is still feeling disrespected due to a decision that was taken out of his hands.

Sterling: ‘Doctor/Ref Stopped The Fight, Not Me’

During a Q&A session on his YouTube channel, Sterling was asked about his apparent lack of support from many in the fanbase, which he acknowledged derives from the way in which he won the bantamweight title.

After insisting that he’s been subjected to unfair criticism having been the victim of an illegal blow, rather than the one who dealt it, “Funkmaster” suggested that he’d likely have even continued had the referee and cageside doctor granted him a longer recovery time.

“I know I’ve been judged based on my first fight with Yan, and that’s the only fight the fans have seen, they haven’t seen any of my other ones,” Sterling said. “I feel like I am wrongly criticized for something that people have no idea in dealing with. They say I was acting, but dude, I literally saw black when I got hit with the knee in the head… I’m trying to blink to clear the cobwebs a bit and trying to gather myself. The ref then stops the fight, and they call it when they bring the doctor in.

“I didn’t get an opportunity to say if I could continue or not. I had no idea I was gonna win the belt… When I get judged for that, it’s kind of disrespectful… I would’ve taken my L like a man,” Sterling added. “The ref (took) the opportunity away from me. The doctor (took) the opportunity away from me. If they waited five minutes, I’m telling you, more than likely, I’d have probably realized, ‘Oh, I’m in a fight, I’ve gotta continue.'”

However, Sterling did note that the doctor’s decision was ultimately correct, acknowledging that he was in no place to continue following a strike that he says left him with no memory of the bout.

“Yeah, I think it (would’ve been) stupid for me to have continued knowing I was that compromised,” Sterling said. “I got hit by a killer. I got hit flush by a guy nicknamed ‘No Mercy.’ … I have no recollection of that moment… a little unfair and messed up… I know I had no business going back out there and trying to compete.”

Receiving and defending against criticism has been a frequent part of Sterling’s championship run and was visible following his triumph in Abu Dhabi this past October. The champ had his win downplayed owing to a pre-existing injury Dillashaw entered the co-headliner with.

What have you made of Aljamain Sterling’s title reign since his unique crowning at UFC 259?

