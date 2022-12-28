Amanda Serrano’s Next Boxing Opponent, Return Date Announced

IBF, WBC, and WBO World Boxing Champion Amanda Serrano is close to returning to the ring for her 2023 debut.

According to reports, Serrano is slated to face Erika Cruz in a February 4th headliner at the Hulu Theater in New York City. She returns after retaining her titles in September against Sarah Mahfoud.

News of Serrano’s upcoming fight was first reported by ESPN’s Mike Rothstein.

Serrano, represented by Jake Paul‘s Most Valuable Promotions, has lost just one fight since 2012. In one of the most exciting female boxing fights of all time, she lost a split decision to Katie Taylor in April.

It’s uncertain if Paul will also compete on the same card or if he’ll headline a separate event. In the past, Serrano and Paul have shared events, including both of Paul’s fights with Tyron Woodley.

Amanda Serrano Vs. Erika Cruz Targeted For February 4th In NYC

Serrano won the WBO and WBC women’s featherweight titles in a unanimous decision victory over Heather Hardy in Sept. 2019. She’s successfully defended the belts against Yamileth Mercado and Miriam Gutiérrez.

Serrano has also competed in three MMA bouts during her combat sports career. She even expressed interest in a fight with Valentina Shevchenko earlier this year.

As for Cruz, she has won 14 fights in a row, including recent victories over Jelena Mrdjenovich and Melissa Esquivel. She won the WBA female featherweight title in her first fight against Mrdjenovich last year.

Serrano is searching for a rematch against Taylor, potentially in 2023. A win over Cruz could go a long way in making the Taylor rematch come to fruition.

What is your reaction to the reported Amanda Serrano vs. Erika Cruz fight?