Amateur MMA Fighter Set To Benefit Cancer Research At Next Bout

An amateur MMA fighter is currently gearing up for the biggest fight of his career when he participates at an event supporting Cancer Research UK.

Bradley Rice already has several amateur fights under his belt, but the welterweight from Northern Ireland recently spoke to Project Scotland about what makes his next fight at Ultra MMA particularly significant for him.

Rice’s next bout will see him fighting for more than just a win. (Twitter)

“Cancer Research UK is a charity that is very close to my heart, so I wanted to raise funds for the cause,” Rice said. “The work they do to support not just those who are affected by cancer but also their families is priceless.”

Rice Balances Training With Full-Time Job

Rice had to fit in the eight-week training camp while he was working full-time as a scaffolder, and the amateur MMA fighter’s manager at Teal Scaffold in Liverpool says everyone has been impressed by Rice’s hard work.

“We are incredibly proud of Bradley,” Kevin Williams told Project Scotland. “We have seen first-hand how hard he has worked in training in preparation for the big event and cause. The team at Teal Scaffold will be backing Bradley as he fights for a great cause. Good luck and well done to all those involved in the event.”

The welterweight from Northern Ireland began his amateur career with a first-round finish in 2021. Three fights with Belfast-based promotion Clan Wars followed, where Rice went 2-1 with a pair of submissions. His most recent fight at Virtus MMA 1 in September saw him lose to Liam McGeough via strikes.

Rice’s fight for Ultra MMA is set to take place on December 16 in Liverpool, and the amateur fighter has also set up a Just Giving page where donations can be made to Cancer Research UK.

