Watch: Anderson Silva’s Son Wins Boxing Debut

Anderson Silva was in the corner for his son Kalyl as he won his very first pro boxing match this past weekend in Brazil.

For many years it was Anderson Silva at the top of the UFC middleweight division. He was champion from 2006 to 2013, he still holds the record for most consecutive wins in the UFC. He is a legend of the sport and although his mixed martial arts days may be behind him, he continues to fight at 47 years old.

Following his UFC career, Silva has made a jump to boxing. He has now had five professional bouts and shows so sign of stopping just yet. Silva recently lost his boxing match to Jake Paul in October, but he says he loves the training, mostly because of the young guys in the gym and because his sons are now getting into competition.

“I don’t know when I’m going to stop, I know one day I’m going to stop, but not now,” he said in a recent interview with TMZ. “I try to challenge myself every day you know, and especially now my kids start fighting and I help my kids and sometimes they need to do the sparring with my kids. It’s crazy because the kids are faster than me.”

Silva’s 22-year-old son Kalyl seems to be the next to follow in dad’s footsteps.

Kalyl Silva won his boxing debut on Saturday in Brazil

Silva made his professional boxing debut at the Boxe Show 3 in Brazil with his father in his corner. Silva won the bout via a 4th-round KO over his opponent, the fellow-debuting Paulo Roberto dos Santos Nascimento. He took to social media to celebrate the victory.

Pro Boxing debut in the books. 4th round KO. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/mhCf3147rM — Kalyl Silva (@officialkalyl) December 18, 2022

He even got some supportive words from his dad on his Instagram post.

“Congratulations champion pride. Strength and honor always,” Silva wrote.

Now, father and sons can help each other get ready for fights. Anderson Silva does not have his bout set at this time.

You can watch Kalyl Silva’s full pro boxing debut below.

Are you interested in watching Anderson Silva’s kid’s careers?