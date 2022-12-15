Anthony Smith Gives Possible Reason For Conor McGregor’s Beef With Him

Former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith has gotten under Conor McGregor‘s skin with some of his recent comments.

McGregor has remained active on social media amidst his long UFC hiatus. He continues to rehabilitate his shattered leg, stemming from UFC 264 against Dustin Poirier last year.

Smith and McGregor, who compete in significantly different weight classes, haven’t seen eye to eye in months. Their tensions ramped up last month when it was revealed that McGregor isn’t in the USADA testing pool.

McGregor will have to re-enter the pool for six months before being eligible for a return. As of now, this would target his return for summer 2023, at the earliest.

Smith was critical of McGregor’s removal from the pool and alluded to potentially unethical methods he’s used to heal his leg injury. McGregor’s absence from the USADA pool has been debated for weeks by numerous fighters and personalities, with some accusing him of using steroids.

In light of this, McGregor recorded an anger-filled voice note on Twitter in response to Smith.

Anthony Smith Feels Conor McGregor Takes His Opinions As Attacks

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Smith gave his two cents on his recent feud with McGregor.

“I don’t know why he’s so mad,” Smith said of McGregor. “I think if another member of the media said something about Conor, he’d probably just write them off as just media. Like no one gives a fuck what he says, he’s just a media guy. I think when some other fighters say stuff about Conor, it’s an attack, or it’s an attack to get him angry or to get a fight…I don’t give a shit about any of that stuff. Never gonna fight Conor…him being mad at me makes me no more money…I think that he understands that. I’m respected, people respect my opinion, and I think Conor thinks that when people hear what I say, they go oh wow, that kind of makes sense.

“I’m just out here speaking my truth. If he doesn’t like it, then I don’t know what to tell you. And the stuff I’ve been saying, I’m the only one who has been saying it, so I don’t know why he’s only mad at me.”

Smith hasn’t been the only skeptic of McGregor’s massive weight gains. UFC commentator Joe Rogan also questioned whether or not McGregor could pass a USADA drug test if he were currently in the pool.

Smith also feels that Poirier will forever be McGregor’s kryptonite in light of recent interest from McGregor to fight Poirier. He fought Poirier twice in 2021, losing via TKO in both fights.

Similar to McGregor, Smith is looking to bounce back following a nasty leg injury against Magomed Ankalaev. He’s booked to return to the Octagon in March against a to-be-determined opponent.

Until McGregor re-enters the USADA testing pool, Smith will likely continue to have his concerns about McGregor’s out-of-competition actions. Things between the two fighters will likely continue to be tense.

