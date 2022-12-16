Anthony Smith: Paddy Pimblett Should Avoid Ilia Topuria At All Costs

UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith thinks Paddy Pimblett shouldn’t bother entertaining an Ilia Topuria fight anytime soon.

Pimblett earned his fourth UFC win by defeating Jared Gordon via a unanimous decision at UFC 282. While he earned a win on his record, many feel Gordon was robbed of the fight and felt he arguably didn’t lose a single round.

In light of the controversial win, Pimblett’s next fight remains uncertain. Gordon has called him out for an immediate rematch, but he hasn’t answered the demands.

During UFC 282 fight week, Pimblett and Topuria exchanged barbs at the pre-fight press conference. The two nearly came to blows on stage before security personnel intervened and separated them.

Topuria, who has fought for the majority of his career at featherweight, has been calling for a fight with Pimblett for months. This stems from their hotel altercation ahead of UFC London back in March.

If Smith was in Pimblett’s shoes, he would stay away from any conversation involving a fight with Topuria.

Anthony Smith: Paddy Pimblett’s Flaws Dangerous Against Ilia Topuria

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Smith revealed why Topuria would be a matchup nightmare for Pimblett.

“I like Paddy, I don’t have any issue with him…but I think he makes a lot of mistakes,” Smith said of Pimblett. “Leaves his chin up in the air… flat-footed…I think the second he runs into a guy that has serious knockout power in his hands, and isn’t afraid to wrestle and grapple with him, he’ll have serious problems. If I was Paddy, I’d avoid Ilia Topuria at all costs.”

Topuria made a statement to begin the UFC 282 main card with a submission of Bryce Mitchell. The victory moved him into the Top 10 of the featherweight rankings and a few wins away from a potential title shot.

While Pimblett’s potential is real, he does have some holes in his overall game. As the UFC commentary team noted during the Gordon fight, Pimblett tends to keep his guard low during striking exchanges, enabling his opponents to land hard blows.

Smith, along with being a light heavyweight contender, has become one of the most prominent voices in MMA media. Pimblett may not see Topuria as much of a threat, although Smith thinks underestimating Topuria is a massive mistake.

