Anthony Smith Shares Another Brutally Honest Take On Conor McGregor

Anthony Smith has shared another take that Conor McGregor may take issue with.

Ever since suffering a broken leg during his third fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, Conor McGregor has possibly been more active than ever on Twitter as he recovers from the injury.

As such, he has found himself in several “Twitter beefs” over the past year, with the likes of Dustin Poirier, Nate Diaz, Jake Paul, Henry Cejudo, and even Hasbulla among others.

Another individual who drew the Irish ire from McGregor is none other than former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith.

During a recent installment of the Believe You Me podcast, Smith sounded off on McGregor’s USADA status, with Lionheart bemoaning McGregor exiting the testing pool only to “juice up” and jump right back in.

This led to McGregor unleashing on the light heavyweight in what Smith called a “freakout” — one that he believes proved his PED accusations toward McGregor true.

Anthony Smith Gives Unfavorable Assessment Of Where McGregor’s Skills Stand vs. Poirier’s

Smith’s remarks on McGregor’s USADA status is not the first time Smith has shared a harsh take on The Notorious One. He once stated that McGregor wants desperately to be one of the guys but that, in reality, he has alienated himself from his peers.

Now, Smith has more brutal honesty for McGregor, this time about where his skills stand against rival Dustin Poirier.

“He wasn’t really in either of those last two fights,” Smith said of how McGregor fared against Dustin Poirier. “I’m a huge Dustin Poirier mark. I’ll buy everything he sells, I’ll watch any fight he’s in, but taking my biases out of it, he’s just better. It’s just a fact.”

Anthony Smith’s comments come after Conor McGregor expressed interest this week in fighting Dustin Poirier again during another Twitter charge.

At the moment, Poirier is up 2-1 on his scorecard with McGregor, and there is no definitive timetable on when McGregor will return to competition.

Do you agree with Anthony Smith? Is it a “fact” that Dustin Poirier is a better fighter than Conor McGregor?

All Quotes From MMA Junkie