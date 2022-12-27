Antônio ‘Bigfoot’ Silva Announces Fighting Return Despite Long Skid

Former UFC heavyweight title challenger Antônio ‘Bigfoot’ Silva will look to win his first fight in seven years.

Silva, at 43 years old, made his professional MMA debut in March 2005. Stints in Strikeforce and Elite XC led him to the UFC, with wins over the likes of Alistair Overeem, Travis Browne, and Soa Palelei.

While Silva has had his fair share of success in MMA, his career has fallen apart in recent years. He’s lost seven consecutive MMA fights and his latest kickboxing fight in September.

Silva was supposed to return to MMA earlier this year at Eagle FC 44, before withdrawing from a main event slot against Tyrone Spong. He was replaced by Sergei Kharitonov, who went on to pick up the victory.

Many have called for Silva to retire from combat sports after his long losing skid. Despite what others may feel, Silva wants to fight at least one more time.

In a recent Instagram post, Silva announced he’ll return via a grappling match in Brave CF.

“Hi everyone, now it’s official, I signed the contract to fight on March 9th in the Brave organization against Haim Gozali,” Silva said. “I’m so excited for that, and I’ll see you soon Haim.”

Haim Gozali hasn’t fought since Oct. 2021, when he won via first-round submission at RFP 86. He’s won seven straight fights during stints in Bellator and TDT.

During his seven-fight losing streak, Silva has suffered six losses by knockout. His most recent defeat came against Oleg Popov at MMA Series 53 back in June, with a nasty punch that immediately ended the fight.

It’s unclear if this will be Silva’s final fight or if he intends to continue competing. Likewise, it’s also uncertain if Silva’s return is simply an attempt to end his career with a victory, a trap that many older fighters fall into.

In his prime, Silva was one of the top heavyweights, with wins over Fedor Emelianenko and Andrei Arlovski in Strikeforce. He also fought the likes of Frank Mir, Daniel Cormier, and Cain Velasquez.

Silva will look to pick up his first combat sports victory since 2015 against Gozali and move a step closer to ending his career on his terms.

