MMA Twitter Reacts To Antônio “Bigfoot” Silva’s Retirement

The MMA community has taken to social media to react after news emerged that former UFC heavyweight Antônio “Bigfoot” Silva has retired from the sport.

Silva made his name under the banners of Strikeforce and the UFC. In the now-defunct promotion, he faced MMA greats Daniel Cormier and Fedor Emelianenko in a heavyweight Grand Prix, defeating the legendary Russian via TKO.

While he failed to hold gold inside the Octagon and saw his form largely decline, Silva was able to add the names of Alistair Overeem and Travis Browne to his résumé before a failed title challenge against Cain Velasquez.

But the Brazilian hasn’t tasted victory since he stopped So Palelei at UFC 190 in 2015. Since then, “Bigfoot” has suffered 10 consecutive stoppage losses, six of which came in MMA. With that, calls for the veteran to hang up his gloves have long been prevalent, not least this past summer when he suffered two knockouts in the space of less than three weeks.

Initially, it appeared that the public pleas had been ignored, with reports that Silva would be making an MMA return under the Brave CF banner surfacing. But after the 43-year-old confirmed that the bout is a grappling match, his retirement from MMA was announced by reporter Carlos Antunes.

MMA Twitter Reacts To Silva’s Retirement

Unsurprisingly, given his lengthy tenure in the sport, memorable bouts, and recent form, news of Antônio “Bigfoot” Silva’s retirement from MMA drew widespread reactions from across the community online.

And perhaps equally as expected was the common consensus among fans — it’s about time.

Good, good for the guy, i hope he never comes back for the sake of his health, sad seeing a ufc and mma veteran get koed times and times again when he should've retired years ago — Karim (@HKarim00) December 28, 2022

Thank you. https://t.co/E1yaNHyUiP — Jalen Brunson Stan Account (@TheDailyAston_) December 27, 2022

Hate to see guys retire but thank goodness. His fights were getting tough to stomach https://t.co/vKlwsH1hNb — Zach (@ZTeffner) December 28, 2022

It's rare I get a joy out of somebody's retirement, this one just happens to be a huge exception. Fighting really shouldn't be how he makes a living anymore, even if he's getting paid well. Enjoy your much deserved retirement, Big Foot, and best of luck with whatever's next. https://t.co/JeJr8pTH2B — FIGHT GUY (@FightingPetah) December 28, 2022

CBS MMA reporter Shakiel Mahjouri went as far as to brand Silva’s decision to call it quits as the “greatest” Christmas gift fans of the sport could have hoped for this year.

Antonio "Bigfoot" Silva announces his retirement from MMA, according to @carlosantuness. The greatest gift a fan could ask for this holiday season pic.twitter.com/S0G5bxoZ3C — Shakiel Mahjouri (@Shak_Fu) December 27, 2022

A number of others, though, expressed concern over the specific focus on MMA in regards to Silva’s retirement, with many pleading with the Brazilian behemoth to encompass the likes of bare-knuckle boxing under his retirement umbrella.

now retire from every other combat sport that gives you brain damage🫶 https://t.co/yAAKahHIA4 — sam (@samhxrris9) December 27, 2022

Ok but I want to hear him say he’s retiring from all combat sports. — Frankie Stags (@Frankiestags) December 28, 2022

“Retired from MMA” i bet we see him get viciously knocked out in kick-boxing a few more times https://t.co/nvB2nCkLNs — LW ❗️ (@UnderratedZ7) December 28, 2022

Best news this week!



…Unless he means there’s still boxing/kickboxing/bareknuckle/etc. https://t.co/t1PVFUfUVC — Anton Tabuena (@antontabuena) December 27, 2022

Of course, while the main talking point was the timing of Silva’s retirement and the common perception that it’s come numerous years, losses, and KOs too late, some didn’t forget to make note of his accomplishments and immense strength of schedule during his MMA career.

Bigfoot Silva was one of the greatest Heavyweights of all time and fought a who's who of the top Heavyweights in MMA including a thrashing of Fedor when Fedor was GOAT territory. Hopefully, this stays true https://t.co/27zHGPLvSA — Jason Hagholm (@JHagholm1) December 28, 2022

Fought the best of the best of his era and has nothing left to prove to anyone. Hope this sticks for Bigfoot https://t.co/BLZSVumBgK — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 27, 2022

What do you make of Antônio “Bigfoot” Silva’s decision to call time on his mixed martial arts career?