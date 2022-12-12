Ariel Helwani Brands Paddy Pimblett Win “One Of The Worst Decisions” Ever

MMA reporter Ariel Helwani has given a firm take on lightweight prospect Paddy Pimblett’s latest victory, branding it “one of the worst decisions” in UFC history.

At UFC 282 this past weekend, former Cage Warriors champion Pimblett made his first appearance on the pay-per-view stage. Following back-to-back standout wins at London-held events this year, “The Paddy” headed back across the Atlantic for a co-main event meeting with Jared Gordon.

Ahead of the contest, many branded it the Liverpool native’s toughest test to date. And across the course of three rounds, “Flash” certainly proved that to be true, finding a home for his left hand early and using his grappling against the fence to stifle Pimblett’s offense.

But while many, including 23 of 24 media members and over 90% of the near-2,000 fans who submitted scorecards on MMA Decisions, believe Gordon did enough to have his hand raised, the unanimous decision verdict fell on the side of Pimblett.

Despite Pimblett’s claim that he advanced to 4-0 in the UFC with ease and in a bout that wasn’t even close, the result has sparked outrage, with fighters, fans, and pundits alike criticizing Douglas Crosby, Chris Lee, and Ron McCarthy for their scorecards.

Among those who vehemently disagreed with the call is Helwani, who’s now attached an undesired label to the controversial decision.

Helwani Bemused By Judges’ Scorecards In Pimblett/Gordon

During the post-UFC 282 episode of The Ringer MMA Show, Helwani assessed the outcome of Saturday’s co-main event, which came prior to a PPV headliner that also caused a scoring debate.

Continuing the take he shared on social media in the immediate aftermath, the Canadian journalist suggested that the decision will go down as one of the worst ever seen in the promotion.

Helwani, who hit the headlines during fight week after coming under fire from Pimblett and UFC President Dana White, further outlined his confusion over how any of the judges could score rounds one or three in favor of “The Baddy.”

“After watching that fight guys… I believe that is one of the worst decisions in the history of the UFC,” Helwani said. “I think that that was, at worst, 29-28 Jared Gordon. I think you can make a very strong case for 30-27. I do not know how all three judges could score that — not one, not even one dissenter — could score that for Paddy… I don’t know how you could give the first round to Paddy.

“I don’t understand it. I don’t understand how you give him the first. Honestly, I don’t understand how you give him the third. I really do think it’s one of the worst decisions. I feel for Jared Gordon, I thought he fought great,” Helwani added.

Helwani certainly isn’t alone with that sentiment. Beyond many in the fanbase, the likes of former UFC star Nate Diaz even commented on the questionable scorecards on show after the UFC 282 co-main event.

Gordon himself also commented on the result post-fight, claiming to have been “robbed” by the judges. Nevertheless, he appeared upbeat about the future, something that the widespread praise for his performance has perhaps aided.

I was robbed everyone knows it i… I can cry about it but I been back from worst and gods plan is the best plan so I know there’s something big to come from it — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) December 11, 2022

