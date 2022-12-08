MMA Twitter Reacts To Paddy Pimblett/Dana White vs. Ariel Helwani

MMA enthusiasts flocked to social media on Wednesday to react to the verbal attack that UFC president Dana White and lightweight star Paddy Pimblett directed at renowned reporter Ariel Helwani.

The incident began during an episode of Pimblett’s podcast, Chattin Pony, which featured White as a guest. At one point, the pair shared a similar sentiment regarding Canadian journalist Helwani, who’s maintained a significant role in the coverage of the sport for over a decade.

While White’s negative view on Helwani has long been known, with the reporter previously suggesting that the UFC president repeatedly attempted to have him sacked at ESPN, Pimblett’s insulting remarks demonstrated his first public rant about the 40-year-old Montreal native.

In response to being labeled a “rodent” who’s been fired from “every good job” he’s ever had, as well as claims he wrongly profits from fighters, Helwani fired back during the latest episode of The MMA Hour.

Longest first answer in the history of the show. 😅



I looked up and couldn’t believe an hour flew by.



Anyhow, had to correct the record. This crap is tired and lazy, but I’ll never let it pass.



Thank you, as always, to the real ones for having my back: https://t.co/Ca1jSkT3Mw — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 8, 2022

During his retort, which lasted over an hour, Helwani dissected both Pimblett and White’s remarks, pointing out inaccuracies and providing evidence in the form of messages and social media posts.

MMA Twitter Reacts To Pimblett/Helwani Fallout, White’s Continued Beef

With the saga having played out — for now, at least — many in the MMA community have reached their conclusion regarding the sudden and unexpected back and forth.

While the UFC is heading towards its final pay-per-view event of 2022 this weekend, it’s safe to say that no story has caused as much discussion and involvement throughout the sport’s presence on social media as this.

That activity includes some fighters on MMA’s biggest stage, many of whom commented on the incident on Twitter. In his post, UFC middleweight contender Derek Brunson jokingly pitched a fight between White and Helwani in the former’s new slap-fighting league.

Comin from another “pro” level sport and having to deal with pesky journalists for the last decade of my life, Ariel is as good as it gets. Actually a genuine guy, and at times when I was down and out he sent me supportive messages. Sry but @arielhelwani is one of the good guys. — Deron Winn (@DeronWinn) December 8, 2022

Ariel is right — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) December 7, 2022

"You come at the king. you best not miss"- Ariel Helwani — Randy Brown (@TouchNgo_) December 7, 2022

This Ariel , Paddy and Dana stuff is getting good . At this point we need Dana White vs Ariel Helwani for the Slap Fighting championship with Paddy as the ref 😂😂😂 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 8, 2022

We all know Dana doesn’t like Ariel but Paddy has Dana on his podcast and now suddenly Paddy doesn’t like Ariel. Paddy the Parrot 🦜 like a boy changing his personality for the girl he likes — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) December 7, 2022

Unsurprisingly, a number of media members and prominent accounts also provided their take on the matter.

Some looked to educate the lightweight on the workings of journalism, many credited Helwani for the “receipts” he provided in response, and others suggested an element of irony in who Pimblett was in conversation with while making his remarks.

The problem with the argument that X makes money off of the fighters is that the entire MMA economy runs off of it. Promoters make money off fighters. Managers, agents, trainers. Media, too. Even sponsors pay up front in the hopes that it offers returns on investment. https://t.co/AvEO2zRBeI — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) December 7, 2022

Just watched @arielhelwani response to both Paddy Pimblett & Dana White and that the most thorough come back I have ever seen with receipt after receipt. If you are going to come at Helwani you better tell the truth#TheMMAHour #MMA #MMATwitter — Jason Hagholm (@JHagholm1) December 7, 2022

Has Paddy Pimblett pulled a Khamzat Chimaev? One of the biggest rising stars in the UFC and then some silly shit has made a lot of people turn against him.



Ariel is massively popular and an eloquent speaker. Going after him in a war of words was a terrible idea. — Ben Kiely (@TheJivemaster) December 8, 2022

I like Paddy Pimblett and I love watching him fight.



I also believe Ariel Helwani is an excellent representative for MMA media and a great part of the sport.



It sucks watching people always try to come out and shit on Ariel, and I'm glad he uses his platform to defend himself. — Max Randall (@Max_Randall) December 8, 2022

This was about as solid and thorough a dissection as you're going to get…with receipts. https://t.co/H9Gh1WN7Fv — Josh Nason (@JoshNason) December 8, 2022

Complaining about people "earning money off fighters" while sitting 2 feet from Dana White. You can't make this shit up. https://t.co/atodccSeIg — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 7, 2022

Imagine if media like the UK arm of Severe MMA or John King didn't give Paddy time and effort (for free) on the way up. It's a give and take. Understand that. https://t.co/aijaPfEpdU — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) December 7, 2022

Woah content creator/media personality Ariel Helwani likes to earn money off the things he does!! Who would’ve thought? https://t.co/YYjoz3NnnO — Full Violence ™ (@Full_Violence) December 7, 2022

Fans also got involved with their views, with many giving the edge to Helwani owing to his detailed and comprehensive response to the individual comments.

This is a destruction. Lovely stuff from Ariel. https://t.co/n0O6G2WqHu — Liam🇲🇹 (@LiamJM10TV) December 8, 2022

Total class act @arielhelwani Notice how Dana & Paddy are the ones resorting to name calling. When you’re angry & have no facts and can’t control your emotions, you start name calling & bullying. Dana is in his 50’s. Lost respect for both of them here. Ariel handled it like a G! — Nabil (@nabil_lnd) December 8, 2022

One of the best verbal beatdowns I've seen in my life https://t.co/Vw0hq5uBZb — Anees Hassan Khan (@AneesHassanKhan) December 8, 2022

Paddy, Dana, Boylan all back in a box.



All three have done great things for MMA, Boylan and Paddy particularly for the UK scene. But that interview is just not a good look for “man of the people” Pimblett.



Poorly advised 👎🏻 https://t.co/chdD2bdsEs — Alex Hannah (@Alex_Hannah1) December 8, 2022

SBG Ireland’s John Kavanagh, the coach of former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor, also had some fun with it…

i'd comment on this but that'd be giving a reporter a quote and i now charge €5 — Coach JK (@John_Kavanagh) December 8, 2022

But Pimblett also had his supporters.

While some suggested that he had every right to be angry with Helwani owing to previous comments made about his manager, Graham Boylan, others claimed that the Liverpool native was correct with his assessment of the reporter’s “bias.”

Paddy was always going to blow up with his personality and following in the UK. However, as stated, Pimblett is annoyed after Helwani spoke about him and his manager on the show, you can understand why. — Lewis Simpson (@LewisSimpsonMMA) December 7, 2022

I don’t like paddy but this is accurate, I love Ariel’s content but it’s so obvious he is biased against the UFC. https://t.co/zso7PQHtk0 — 🎄❄️WACKO(DIAMOND SZN) (@jack0wack) December 7, 2022

What were your thoughts on Dana White/Paddy Pimblett’s attack on Ariel Helwani and the Canadian’s subsequent response?