Ariel Helwani Responds To Paddy Pimblett ‘Doubling Down’ On Podcast Remarks

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani has responded after UFC lightweight prospect Paddy Pimblett doubled down on the rant he directed at the Canadian.

This past weekend, UFC 282 went down from Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena. But despite the MMA leader closing out its pay-per-view schedule for 2022 on Saturday, the biggest feud to hit the headlines last week didn’t surround a pairing on the card.

It did, however, involve a fighter on it in the form of Pimblett, who extended his unbeaten promotional record to 4-0 with a controversial decision victory over Jared Gordon in the night’s co-main event.

Ahead of the event, “The Baddy” hosted UFC President Dana White on his podcast, during which both men took aim at longtime mixed martial arts reporter Helwani with insults and criticism.

In an hour-long response, Helwani provided evidence and ‘receipts’ in an attempt to outline lies that Pimblett had told. While the Canadian’s response was emphatic and widely praised, it hasn’t ended there.

Pimblett subsequently continued to make the same accusations in interviews before making a reference to the saga during his post-fight interview at UFC 282.

With that, Helwani once again took the time to respond and look to disprove Pimblett’s remarks during the latest episode of The MMA Hour, insisting that he won’t let “bullies” win.

“In the spirit of not letting the bullies win… not letting the lies prevail, letting the truth prevail, I do feel there are a few things I need to address,” Helwani said. “On the Thursday afterwards, the next day… Paddy did a couple other interviews… I just didn’t like that he was doubling and tripling down on the lies. He continued to lie. He continued to double and triple down on what he said, which I had proved quite extensively was not the truth.”

Helwani Looks To Expose Pimblett’s ‘Lies’ Again

As with his first response, Helwani played audio clips of Pimblett’s remarks, starting with those made during a pre-UFC 282 interview with CBS Sports’ Shakiel Mahjouri.

At one point, Pimblett accused the Canadian journalist of requesting that he abandon a paid interview in order to feature on his show instead. Helwani labeled that a complete lie, insisting that he’s never asked anyone to cancel an interview for him.

“That’s not true. I never asked him to drop anything that was paid or not paid. I never asked them to cancel anything. I was just trying to find my spot after, again, they reached out to me,” Helwani replied. “I have never told someone to drop an interview to go on my show.”

“The Baddy” also looked to turn the tables by alleging that Helwani is the one lying, to which the renowned reporter brought up the evidence he’d provided last week to support his side of the argument.

Helwani also reacted to Pimblett’s promise that he and his manager would be addressing the incident post-UFC 282, pitching a “screen grab for screen grab” exchange on both of their YouTube channels.

“What are we doing now? You’re lying, I’m lying. One guy showed facts, had receipts, had everything to back it up, and the other guy didn’t,” Helwani said. “He got his timelines wrong, made up stuff… what are we doing here?

“They said they’re gonna address it after the fight. I can’t wait. Where do we wanna go? Screen grab for screen grab? What are you gonna address? You’re gonna continue to make up stuff?” Helwani continued. “Can’t wait. I invite it. You do it on your channel, I’ll do it on my channel.”

When the interaction began last week, it appeared that the animosity stemmed from an interview request from Pimblett, which his manager later implied would need payment attached to it.

But despite Helwani appearing to prove as much with a voice memo from the Liverpool native, during which he suggested meeting up, Pimblett has insisted that rather than enquiring with an interview in mind, he simply wanted to ‘hang out’ and get drinks with Helwani.

The Canadian found that comment amusing, pointing out that no one corrected him about the intentions when he suggested an in-studio interview.

“He didn’t say, ‘Have a drink,’ or anything on that voice memo either,” Helwani stated. “What about when I came back and was like, ‘Wanna come in studio?’ None of them were like, ‘No, no, no, we’re not talking about an interview, we’re just hanging out.’ Did they want me to put together a budget for a dinner date? Everything we spoke about was for an interview.”

Having heard Pimbett doubling down on his podcast comments following his response, Helwani suggested that the Liverpudlian is looking to paint himself as the victim, even though he began the exchange by labeling the reporter a “maggot” and “rodent.”

“He’s trying to do the old, ‘I’m the victim here,’ even though they brought it up, they started it, they’re the ones that talked about private conversations,” Helwani said. “‘I’m the victim here, I was stabbed in the back, he’s the bad guy,’ when in reality, I’ve never said anything bad about him publicly.

“This whole thing of him trying to make himself out to be the victim… I hate to say it, it’s a little bit sad. It’s disappointing. Why don’t we just let this die? … How much more can I show? How much more can I prove?” Helwani added.

Helwani also concluded with a parting shot at Pimblett’s take on fighter pay, which the former Cage Warriors champion used to suggest that the journalist has no right to discuss UFC athletes being underpaid whilst not paying athletes who go on his show.

In his retort, Helwani looked to display a level of irony in Pimblett preaching against the UK’s Conservative party (‘Tories’) and then defending Dana White, who he noted would fall on that side of the political spectrum if he was British.

“What is going on here is this lovable young man who everyone wants to see succeed, and a lot still do, has become, to some degree, this walking contradiction,” Helwani said. “You say, ‘F the Tories,’ but you’re sitting in front of Dana White, who, if he was a Brit, would be a Tory! You’re talking about being a socialist and fighting for the people… and yet you’re talking about your fellow fighters not deserving X, Y, Z, ‘You deserve what you get.'”

