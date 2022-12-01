Ariel Helwani Tries To Broker Peace Between Conor McGregor & Artem Lobov

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani has called on former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor and Artem Lobov to figure out a way to end their legal dispute.

While McGregor and Lobov, a former UFC fighter who retired from combat sports following consecutive bare-knuckle boxing losses, formed one of MMA’s most notable friendships during their time as teammates at Dublin’s SBC Ireland gym, that appears to have come crashing down.

Last month, Lobov filed a lawsuit against his former training partner, suing the former UFC lightweight and featherweight titleholder for a sum in the region of $30 million. With the legal action, “The Russian Hammer” claimed to have come up with the brand name of McGregor’s now-massively successful beverage, Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey.

In addition, the Irishman recently suggested that Lobov is now also suing him for defamation, labeling the former fighter an “uncooked sausage” whilst alleging the new legal action

🚨BREAKING🚨



Conor McGregor has called out Artem Lobov to fight him TONIGHT.



"I'm challenging you to a fight tonight, 10:30pm. I'll meet you down at SBG Concorde & we'll fight for the whole lot."



Lobov is suing McGregor 5% of the proceeds he got from the sale of Proper 12. pic.twitter.com/PIWU1Gq35S — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) November 29, 2022

One man who’s familiar with both men’s journey in combat sports and their once-close relationship, Canadian reporter Helwani, has called on both men to settle things quickly and amicably.

Helwani Pleads With McGregor & Lobov To “Figure” Conflict Out

During the Q&A section of a recent episode of The MMA Hour, host Helwani gave his take on the ongoing feud between McGregor and Lobov.

While he admitted to not knowing the intricacies of the issue and what’s going on behind the scenes in the pair’s legal battle, the renowned reporter noted that seeing the pair fall out is sad to see.

With that, Helwani is hoping to see them figure out their issues and perhaps even become friends again down the line.

“I would love to say to Conor and Artem, ‘Please figure out a way to end this in the most amicable way possible.’ I know that those two had a great friendship and a great relationship,” Helwani said. “Artem was extremely loyal and Conor, I think, was extremely loyal back to him. You saw the emotion when Artem would win and you saw the emotion when Conor would win. That’s not fake.

“I don’t know what happened behind the scenes… It seems like it’s very personal and very sensitive. Unfortunately, these things happen when money is involved. As someone who knows both of them, to a degree… it kind of makes me sad,” Helwani added. “No one wants to see them taking sh*t about each other, lawsuits, and all this stuff. I sincerely hope there’s a way… figure this out, go on their merry way, and maybe be friends again down the line, or not… It really bums me out. This is one of the great friendships in the sport.”

Helwani concluded by pleading with the pair to reach the end of their animosity soon enough, for the good of an MMA community that witnessed their friendship blossom.

“Please, on behalf of the MMA community, can we figure this out? Can we be friends again?”

Image Credit: @rushhammer on Instagram

