Arman Tsarukyan Launches Scathing Attack On LW Top 5: “They Should All Retire”

UFC lightweight Arman Tsarukyan is tired of the ‘politics’ at play towards the top of the division and has called for members of the top five to be removed from the rankings.

There appears to be a rising narrative in the 155-pound weight class surrounding the top contenders’ unwillingness to fight down the pecking order. The topic recently received attention owing to the words of the division’s former champion, Rafael dos Anjos, as he departed to make a welterweight return.

The Brazilian claimed that he was left with little choice but to face Rafael Fiziev this past July after nobody else accepted a fight with the elite Azerbaijani striker. Like “Ataman,” the #9-ranked Tsarukyan has also been feeling hard done by when it comes to his opponent searches.

The Russian-Armenian is set to return to action this weekend at UFC Vegas 66, where he’ll meet Damir Ismagulov in the co-main event. When the intriguing matchup was confirmed, Tsarukyan took to Twitter in a bid to explain why he’s been forced to face a man who sits four steps below him on the lightweight ladder.

The 26-year-old put those in the division’s upper echelon on blast for turning down fights.

As usual the Top 10 Fighters don't want to fight me and I will not sit and wait for any of those guys. Unlike everyone else, I accept any bout they give me. I don't take easy fights and I will continue to fight the toughest guys in the division. https://t.co/lhSoVyI2xj — Arman Tsarukyan UFC (@ArmanUfc) September 29, 2022

As he looks to return to winning ways after falling on the wrong side of a tight decision against Mateusz Gamrot last time out, Tsarukyan isn’t halting his offensive against the lightweight top five.

And aside from Beneil Dariush, they were all in the firing line recently…

Tsarukyan Goes In: “Chandler Sucks… Oliveira Will End Up Like Ferguson…”

During an interview with Hardcore MMA whilst he was in Thailand to train at Tiger Muay Thai ahead of his eighth Octagon appearance, Tsarukyan launched a rant directed at those close to the lightweight mountaintop.

The Georgian-born 26-year-old initially targeted a specific trio comprising former interim champions Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje, and former three-time Bellator titleholder Michael Chandler.

After claiming that all three are unwilling to fight outside of their own group, which dos Anjos described as a “club” in his own remarks on the topic, Tsarukyan suggested that they should retire or be removed from the rankings.

“They should all retire. I mean Chandler, Poirier, Gaethje. They should be taken off (the) top 15,” Tsarukyan said. “They only fight each other and no one else. They don’t want to fight anyone else. I don’t like this trio.”

Out of the three, it was the only one to have not held some form of UFC gold who received the most flak, with Tsarukyan branding Chandler an “idiot” for his questionable approach to his Fight of the Year against Gaethje last November at UFC 268.

“Chandler really sucks. He won’t be able to do anything against Islam,” Tsarukyan stated. “He fought like an idiot against Gaethje. He is a wrestler and tries to brawl for some reason. He lifted Gaethje to then smash him down and lost the position after all. As a wrestler, you should be able to secure the position after a takedown.

“He doesn’t make sense; old and better retire. The fight was a spectacle, but from a (pro fighter’s point of) view, it didn’t make sense,” Tsarukyan added.

Widely loved former champion Charles Oliveira also wasn’t safe from Tsarukyan’s sights.

After admitting that he was surprised to see “Do Bronx” beaten so comfortably last time out, the Russian-Armenian predicted that the Brazilian will endure a losing skid similar to Tony Ferguson‘s recent run.

“As for Oliveira, I didn’t expect him to lose that way,” Tsarukyan remarked. “I expected him to have better striking, but he sucked everywhere. I feel like Oliveira is gonna end up like Tony Ferguson. He’s a good fighter, but it’s time for him to move down the rankings as well. It’s time for the next generation.”

After being unable to retain the lightweight title with his victory over Gaethje at UFC 274 having missed weight, Oliveira sought to regain the belt in October. But in the UFC 280 headliner, he was convincingly submitted by Islam Makhachev.

While Poirier was initially included in the “should retire” gang, Tsarukyan later suggested that “The Diamond” has earned his place towards the top of the division and deserves to remain there.

“But Poirier still deserves to be up there. His wrestling needs some improvement, (but) I like his striking,” Tsarukyan noted.

With a victory over Damir Ismagulov this weekend, Tsarukyan will hope to stir up the top of the division with a performance that forces one top contender to share the Octagon with him next.

Do you agree with Arman Tsarukyan’s firm take on some of the fighters currently occupying spots in the lightweight top five?

Translation acquired via @Sa_Gwang.