MMA Twitter Reacts To Arman Tsarukyan Outlasting Damir Ismagulov At UFC Vegas 66

Arman Tsarukyan got back into the win column with a dominant unanimous decision victory over Damir Ismagulov at UFC Vegas 66 tonight.
Tsarukyan’s outwrestled Ismagulov for much of the co-main event encounter, taking him down repeatedly and searching for submissions. The win means the Armenian is now back on track to continue his surge through the lightweight division.
In his previous fight, Tsarukyan’s five-fight win streak was snapped by Mateusz Gamrot, who won a razor thin split decision. Tsarukyan is now 19-3 in his career and 6-2 in the UFC, with his only other loss in the promotion coming on debut against now champ Islam Makhachev.
For Ismagulov, the loss was his first in 20 fights and his first in the UFC, where he has fought six times. You can catch the highlights of the co-main event below.
MMA Fighters React To Arman Tsarukyan’s Win
Here’s what MMA Twitter had to say about Arman Tsarukyan’s unanimous decision win over Damir Ismagulov.
