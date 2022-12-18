MMA Twitter Reacts To Arman Tsarukyan Outlasting Damir Ismagulov At UFC Vegas 66

Arman Tsarukyan got back into the win column with a dominant unanimous decision victory over Damir Ismagulov at UFC Vegas 66 tonight.

Tsarukyan’s outwrestled Ismagulov for much of the co-main event encounter, taking him down repeatedly and searching for submissions. The win means the Armenian is now back on track to continue his surge through the lightweight division.

In his previous fight, Tsarukyan’s five-fight win streak was snapped by Mateusz Gamrot, who won a razor thin split decision. Tsarukyan is now 19-3 in his career and 6-2 in the UFC, with his only other loss in the promotion coming on debut against now champ Islam Makhachev.

For Ismagulov, the loss was his first in 20 fights and his first in the UFC, where he has fought six times. You can catch the highlights of the co-main event below.

MMA Fighters React To Arman Tsarukyan’s Win

Here’s what MMA Twitter had to say about Arman Tsarukyan’s unanimous decision win over Damir Ismagulov.

29-28 Tsarukyan. He will likely snap Ismagulov’s absurd 7 year, what 19 fight win streak? Really fun fight, wish it had 2 more rounds. — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 18, 2022

2U Tsarukyan -190💵💵. Ismagulov’s incredible win streak is now snapped. Questions were answered, my brothers. — Mike's MMA Picks (@MikesMMAPicks) December 18, 2022

Tsarukyan is going to be 8 fights deep in the UFC Saturday having fought Islam, Gamrot, and Ismagulov. Dude runs from no one and many of top five guys won’t fight him. Dude beats Chandler and Poirier with ease. — Technical Tim (@TimZTimmyZ) December 13, 2022

These guys are both so advanced.



This fight between Ismagulov and Tsarukyan has been a joy to watch so far. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) December 18, 2022

Tsarukyan controlling the battle of Geography, up 2-0. Ismagulov needs to stand + strike last round. #UFCVegas66 — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) December 18, 2022

Arman Tsarukyan is a beast.



Caucasian (region) fighters are really built different like Roman said. We have something that others don't.



Cheers to Damir Ismagulov as well. He's amazing! https://t.co/g6jw6tAA18 — Giorgi Kokiashvili 🇬🇪 ✊ 🇺🇦 (@iHeartGeorgius1) December 18, 2022

This win by Tsarukyan is going to age really, *really* well. Not many people in this lightweight division that are going to get past Damir Ismagulov. #UFCVegas66 — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) December 18, 2022

Nah this is too much Tsarukyan had no business doing that to a fighter like Ismagulov He’s way too dominant and the fight ain’t even over yet. If you’re a lighter and they ask you to fight Arman don’t sign the dotted line simple as that personally I won’t blame you. #UFCVegas66 — MMA News Africa (@MMAnewsAfrica2) December 18, 2022

Tsarukyan is so good and only fights the best. Ismagulov is really underrated and Arman put on a really good performance against a tough fighter. He should get a top 5 next! — Hannah (@SoIGuess_) December 18, 2022

