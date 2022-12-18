Arman Tsarukyan Calls Out Two Fighters After UFC Vegas 66

UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan wants a big step up in competition following his win at UFC Vegas 66.

Tsarukyan handed Damir Ismagulov his second career loss at UFC Vegas 66 on Saturday via unanimous decision. The loss snapped a 19-fight winning streak for Ismagulov that included recent wins over Rafael Alves and Thiago Moisés.

Tsarukyan shut down Ismagulov’s advances by repeatedly taking him down throughout the fight. He also used timely striking to wobble Ismagulov and control the pace of the action.

Tsarukyan suffered a loss to Mateusz Gamrot back in June and is back in the win column with the victory over Ismagulov. Entering UFC Vegas 66, he unleashed a scathing review of the lightweight Top 5, stating all of them need to hang up the gloves.

Tsarukyan wants to be the one to move two Top 5 contenders closer to retirement for his next Octagon appearance.

Arman Tsarukyan Tabs Charles Oliveira, Beneil Dariush For Next Fight

During his UFC Vegas 66 post-fight press conference, Tsarukyan called out former UFC champion Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush.

“I would like to have next Charles Oliveira or (Beneil) Dariush because I deserve to have a big name,” Tsarukyan revealed. “And they don’t have a fight now, and I’m ready.”

Oliveira was linked to face Rafael Fiziev at UFC 284, although that was quickly shut down after an initial report. He lost the lightweight title to Islam Makhachev at UFC 280.

Dariush has won eight fights in a row, including most recently over Gamrot and Tony Ferguson. He’s on the verge of a potential title shot and could earn it with another victory.

Tsarukyan gave the new champion, Makhachev, one of the toughest tests of his career in April 2019. After three rounds of action, the ‘Fight of the Night’ winner went to Makhachev via a unanimous decision.

Makhachev will face UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284.

Tsarukyan is gunning for another shot at Makhachev and could earn it with another win or two. A victory over the likes of Oliveira or Dariush would add a big name to his growing résumé.

