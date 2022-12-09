Bellator 289 Live Results & Highlights

Bellator 289 takes place tonight on SHOWTIME, and MMA News has all the results and highlights from the action!

The rivalry between Stots and Sabatello has been ongoing since this Summer. Both fighters are in the Bellator Bantamweight Grand Prix to determine the undisputed bantamweight champion. However, Stots is going into his fight with Sabatello as the Interim Bellator Bantamweight Champion in the semi-finals.

Bellator wanted Stots to fight Sergio Pettis for the undisputed bantamweight title in the first round. However, Pettis suffered an injury, and the company had to create an interim championship. Stots would fight Juan Archuleta, who he defeated by knockout to become the interim champion at Bellator 279 on April 23.

Sabatello earned his opportunity to fight Stots by defeating Leandro Higo by unanimous decision at Bellator 282 on June 24.

The co-main event will feature a Bellator Women’s Flyweight Championship rematch between Liz Carmouche and Juliana Velasquez.

In their first fight, Carmouche defeated Velasquez by TKO to win the title at Bellator 278 on April 22. Velasquez hopes to avenge the only loss of her career and reclaim the Bellator Women’s Flyweight Championship. However, she will have a challenging task against Carmouche, who is unbeaten since signing with Bellator.

Bellator 289 will also have the other Bellator Bantamweight Grand Prix semi-final fight between Patchy Mix and Magomed Magomedov. Mix is walking into his contest with Magomedov on a three-fight win streak. His last win was against Kyoji Horiguchi by unanimous decision at Bellator 279. The winner of Mix vs. Magomedov will fight the winner of Stots vs. Sabatello in the finals next year.

Be sure to check back here for the live results and highlights from Bellator 289! In the meantime, you can view the weigh-in results from yesterday below.

Main Card (9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT, Showtime)

Main Event- Bellator Interim Bantamweight Championship Bout: (C) Raufeon Stots (134.4) vs. Danny Sabatello (135)

Co-Main Event- Bellator Women’s Flyweight Championship Bout: (C) Liz Carmouche (124.8) vs. Juliana Velasquez (124.2)

Bantamweight Bout: Magomed Magomedov (134.4) vs. Patchy Mix (135)

Middleweight Bout: Dalton Rosta (185.4) vs. Anthony Adams (185.6)

Preliminary Card (5:30 PM ET/2:30 PM PT, Bellator MMA Youtube Channel)