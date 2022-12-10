Bellator 289 Live Results & Highlights

Bellator 289 takes place tonight on SHOWTIME, and MMA News has all the results and highlights from the action!
The rivalry between Stots and Sabatello has been ongoing since this Summer. Both fighters are in the Bellator Bantamweight Grand Prix to determine the undisputed bantamweight champion. However, Stots is going into his fight with Sabatello as the Interim Bellator Bantamweight Champion in the semi-finals.
Bellator wanted Stots to fight Sergio Pettis for the undisputed bantamweight title in the first round. However, Pettis suffered an injury, and the company had to create an interim championship. Stots would fight Juan Archuleta, who he defeated by knockout to become the interim champion at Bellator 279 on April 23.
Sabatello earned his opportunity to fight Stots by defeating Leandro Higo by unanimous decision at Bellator 282 on June 24.
The co-main event will feature a Bellator Women’s Flyweight Championship rematch between Liz Carmouche and Juliana Velasquez.
In their first fight, Carmouche defeated Velasquez by TKO to win the title at Bellator 278 on April 22. Velasquez hopes to avenge the only loss of her career and reclaim the Bellator Women’s Flyweight Championship. However, she will have a challenging task against Carmouche, who is unbeaten since signing with Bellator.
Bellator 289 will also have the other Bellator Bantamweight Grand Prix semi-final fight between Patchy Mix and Magomed Magomedov. Mix is walking into his contest with Magomedov on a three-fight win streak. His last win was against Kyoji Horiguchi by unanimous decision at Bellator 279. The winner of Mix vs. Magomedov will fight the winner of Stots vs. Sabatello in the finals next year.
Catch all the Bellator 289 Results and Highlights below.
Preliminary Card Highlights
Michael Lombardo def. Mark Lemminger
Kai Kamaka III def. Kevin Boehm
Christian Echols def. Patrick Downey
Main Card Highlights
#2 Patchy Mix def. #4 Magomed Magomedov
(C) Liz Carmouche def. #1 Juliana Velasquez
Raufeon Stots def. #6 Danny Sabatello
Bellator 289: Stots vs. Sabatello Quick Results
Main Card (9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT, Showtime)
- Main Event- Bellator Interim Bantamweight Championship Bout: (C) Raufeon Stots def. #6 Danny Sabatello via split decision (50-45 Sabatello, 48-47×2 Stots)
- Co-Main Event- Bellator Women’s Flyweight Championship Bout: (C) Liz Carmouche def. #1 Juliana Velasquez via submission (Armbar): R2, 4:24
- Bantamweight Bout: #2 Patchy Mix def. #4 Magomed Magomedov via submission (Guillotine Choke): R2, 2:39
- Middleweight Bout: #5 Dalton Rosta def. #10 Anthony Adams via unanimous decision (30-27×3)
Preliminary Card (5:30 PM ET/2:30 PM PT, Bellator MMA Youtube Channel)
- Women’s Flyweight Bout: Ilara Joanne def. #3 Denise Kielholtz via split decision (29-28 Joanne, 30-27 Kielholtz, 30-27 Joanne)
- Welterweight Bout: Jaleel Willis def. #8 Kyle Crutchmer via unanimous decision (30-27×3)
- Featherweight Bout: Cris Lencioni def. Cody Law via split decision (30-27×2 Lencioni, 29-28 Law)
- Middleweight Bout: Christian Echols def. Patrick Downey via KO: R1, 2:27
- Featherweight Bout: Kai Kamaka III def. Kevin Boehm via TKO: R3, 2:23
- Welterweight Bout: Michael Lombardo def. Mark Lemminger via KO: R1, 4:23
- Bantamweight Bout: Cass Bell def. Jared Scoggins via split decision (29-28×2 Bell, 29-28 Scoggins)