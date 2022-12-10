Bellator 289 Live Results & Highlights

Bellator 289 takes place tonight on SHOWTIME, and MMA News has all the results and highlights from the action!

The rivalry between Stots and Sabatello has been ongoing since this Summer. Both fighters are in the Bellator Bantamweight Grand Prix to determine the undisputed bantamweight champion. However, Stots is going into his fight with Sabatello as the Interim Bellator Bantamweight Champion in the semi-finals.

Bellator wanted Stots to fight Sergio Pettis for the undisputed bantamweight title in the first round. However, Pettis suffered an injury, and the company had to create an interim championship. Stots would fight Juan Archuleta, who he defeated by knockout to become the interim champion at Bellator 279 on April 23.

Sabatello earned his opportunity to fight Stots by defeating Leandro Higo by unanimous decision at Bellator 282 on June 24.

The co-main event will feature a Bellator Women’s Flyweight Championship rematch between Liz Carmouche and Juliana Velasquez.

In their first fight, Carmouche defeated Velasquez by TKO to win the title at Bellator 278 on April 22. Velasquez hopes to avenge the only loss of her career and reclaim the Bellator Women’s Flyweight Championship. However, she will have a challenging task against Carmouche, who is unbeaten since signing with Bellator.

Bellator 289 will also have the other Bellator Bantamweight Grand Prix semi-final fight between Patchy Mix and Magomed Magomedov. Mix is walking into his contest with Magomedov on a three-fight win streak. His last win was against Kyoji Horiguchi by unanimous decision at Bellator 279. The winner of Mix vs. Magomedov will fight the winner of Stots vs. Sabatello in the finals next year.

Catch all the Bellator 289 Results and Highlights below.

Preliminary Card Highlights

Michael Lombardo def. Mark Lemminger

Kai Kamaka III def. Kevin Boehm

Christian Echols def. Patrick Downey

Main Card Highlights

#2 Patchy Mix def. #4 Magomed Magomedov

(C) Liz Carmouche def. #1 Juliana Velasquez

🤼‍♀️ @IAmGirlRilla answers the former champ's early strikes with a swift takedown!



Watch The #Bellator289 main card LIVE NOW on @SHOSports! pic.twitter.com/g6ZEF1N2mC — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) December 10, 2022

BACK-TO-BACK SUBMISSIONS 🥵@iamgirlrilla leaves no doubt this time as she makes Velasquez tap out to retain her title.#Bellator289 pic.twitter.com/HQE7bd3KjT — SHOWTIME SPORTS (@SHOsports) December 10, 2022

Raufeon Stots def. #6 Danny Sabatello

Bellator 289: Stots vs. Sabatello Quick Results

Main Card (9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT, Showtime)

Main Event- Bellator Interim Bantamweight Championship Bout: (C) Raufeon Stots def. #6 Danny Sabatello via split decision (50-45 Sabatello, 48-47×2 Stots)

Co-Main Event- Bellator Women’s Flyweight Championship Bout: (C) Liz Carmouche def. #1 Juliana Velasquez via submission (Armbar): R2, 4:24

Bantamweight Bout: #2 Patchy Mix def. #4 Magomed Magomedov via submission (Guillotine Choke): R2, 2:39

Middleweight Bout: #5 Dalton Rosta def. #10 Anthony Adams via unanimous decision (30-27×3)

Preliminary Card (5:30 PM ET/2:30 PM PT, Bellator MMA Youtube Channel)