Bellator MMA Vs. RIZIN FF Live Results And Highlights

Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN FF takes place on New Year’s Eve at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan, and MMA News has all of the results and highlights from the event!

The two organizations have collaborated on events and shared fighters in the past, but this will be the first time they’ve co-promoted an event entirely comprised of their top talent going head-to-head.

The card will open with a lightweight bout between RIZIN’s Koji Takeda and Bellator’s Gadzhi Rabadanov, followed by a bantamweight tilt between former Bellator champion Juan Archuleta and Soo Chul Kim. Current RIZIN champion and former Bellator title-holder Kyoji Horiguchi will also be making his return to flyweight and represent Bellator against his Japanese compatriot Hiromasa Ougikubo.

In the co-main event, Bellator Featherweight Champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire will face Kleber Koike Erbst, who is currrently riding an incredible run of seven-straight submissions and claimed RIZIN’s featherweight title in October.

The lightweight main event features a pair of fighters that have each only tasted defeat once in their respective careers. AJ McKee lost Bellator’s featherweight title to Freire in April but successfully moved up to lightweight in October, and he’ll meet submission specialist and RIZIN Lightweight Champion Roberto “Satoshi” de Souza.

The action begins at 6:00 AM EST, with the tape-delayed broadcast airing on Showtime at 8:00 PM EST.

The full fight card can be found below, and make sure to check back with MMA News for all of the results and highlights from Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN FF!

Main Card

Main Event – Lightweight Bout: AJ McKee vs. Roberto de Souza

Co-Main Event – Featherweight Bout: Patricio “Pitbull” Freire vs. Kleber Koike Erbst

Flyweight Bout: Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Hiromasa Ougikubo

Bantamweight Bout: Juan Archuleta vs. Soo Chul Kim

Lightweight Bout: Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Koji Takeda