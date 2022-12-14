Ben Askren “Loved” Paddy Pimblett’s Post-Fight Interview At UFC 282

Former Bellator and ONE Championship titleholder Ben Askren has praised Paddy Pimblett for his Octagon interview at UFC 282.

One of the most notable matchups on offer at this past weekend’s pay-per-view saw rising star Pimblett look to continue his surge to prominence at the expense of Jared Gordon, whom he collided with in the co-main event.

While he ultimately left with a victory added to his résumé and the 0 on his UFC record in tact, it was far from an easy night at the office for “The Baddy.” Not only was he pushed to the limit in a competitive fight, but many believe that the Liverpool native should have suffered a defeat.

On MMA Decisions, 23 of 24 submitted media scorecards favored Pimblett, with 11 of them giving “Flash” all three rounds. Additionally, of 2,110 fans who submitted their verdicts, just shy of 91% gave Gordon the victory, with 47.3% of the vote backing a 30-27 for the American.

Pimblett, however, didn’t express a single strand of doubt about the result post-fight, telling Joe Rogan and the T-Mobile Arena crowd that it wasn’t even close during his Octagon interview.

While those post-fight remarks were dismissed and criticized by some, as were his calls to be awarded a Fight of the Night bonus, one former UFC fighter believes that “The Baddy” chose the correct approach on the microphone.

Askren: Pimblett’s Approach “Worked”

During a recent interview with Daniel Cormier on the color commentator’s YouTube channel, former UFC welterweight Ben Askren gave his take on Pimblett’s fourth outing inside the Octagon.

While he noted that he has no doubt that Gordon deserved to have his hand raised, “Funky” did praise Pimblett for his handling of the decision, claiming to have “loved” the Liverpudlian’s remarks.

“Paddy ‘The Baddy,’ he didn’t win that fight. But I loved what he did,” Askren said. “When he got the mic, he said, ‘It wasn’t even close! It wasn’t close!’ Everyone was like, ‘There’s no way he’s right.’ But I loved it! It’s the way he sold it. I think you can confuse fans. Some fans aren’t as educated.

“I think there’s two ways you go with it. You can go the super honest route, ‘Wow, I didn’t think I was gonna win, I was shocked,’ or you can go, ‘I won for sure.’ Anywhere in the middle of there, I think you lose fans,” Askren added. “He’s got that little (Conor) McGregor uber-cocky type thing, so I think it worked. I think that’s what early McGregor would have done.”

The post-fight interview certainly continued a display of immense confidence that has been evident ever since Pimblett signed with the UFC in 2021. With that in mind, “The Baddy” likely won’t let the public perception affect his frequent claim to be destined for championship success down the line.

