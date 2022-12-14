Billy Quarantillo Reveals A New Direction For OnlyFans

Following his Performance of the Night showing at UFC 282, Billy Quarantillo has shed some light on his new OnlyFans venture.

Billy Quarantillo got back to winning ways at UFC 282 more than a year after his unanimous decision loss to Shane Burgos at UFC 268. Quarantillo utilized his knees and punches to secure an action-packed, second-round win over Alexander Hernandez.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Billy Quarantillo discussed his career, family life, and the birth of his son.

The featherweight slugger cited his son’s birth this year as a major source of inspiration for him to succeed in the Octagon. He also revealed the stitches he needed following his bloody clash with Hernandez.

Billy Quarantillo punches Alexander Hernandez. Image credit: MMA Junkie

Interviewer Mojo Muhtadi proceeded to ask Billy Quarantillo who he’d like to fight next. Quarantillo cited the No.13-ranked Edson Barboza as a potential upgrade in competition for him in 2023. Speaking on his work outside of the Octagon, Quarantillo shed some light on his surprising decision to open up an OnlyFans account.

Billy Quarantillo Reveals What He’s Using OnlyFans For

According to Quarantillo, OnlyFans reached out to him as part of a new initiative to expand their reach in the entertainment world.

Best known for the large amount of adult content on their site, OnlyFans are now reaching out to a variety of artists, athletes, and more, to make profiles focused on their work.

“What OnlyFans is doing now is they’re signing fighters, they’re signing artists, they’re signing cooks, and they wanna basically broaden their platform,” Billy Quarantillo explained. “What I’m using OnlyFans for is- I did a bunch of vlogs for this last fight camp… You’re not gonna see like any weird, like, nudity… All it is is my training videos and personal stuff.”

With a Performance of the Night bonus to his name and another win on his record, Billy Quarantillo has some momentum heading into 2023. If he does manage to secure a higher profile fight with Edson Barboza, his OnlyFans profile ought to have plenty of training vlogs for fans to enjoy.

