Archives: Bobby Green Backtracks On Retirement Talk (2018)

On this day four years ago, Bobby Green had second thoughts about his decision to retire from the sport of MMA.

At UFC Vegas 66 last night, Bobby Green suffered a knockout loss in his 44th professional fight. Green has been a professional for over 14 years now and with a lengthy career already achieved, some may wonder how much longer Green will be competing in the sport.

Earlier today, Green assured fans that he will continue to compete after this latest setback, just as he did in the following story we covered on this day four years ago.

The following article is presented to you in its original, unaltered form, courtesy of The MMA News Archives.

On This Day Four Years Ago…

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED DECEMBER 18, 2018, 1:01 PM EST]

Headline: Bobby Green Backtracks On Retirement Talk

Author: Jon Fuentes

Over this past weekend (Sat. December 15, 2018) Bobby Green suffered a unanimous decision defeat to Drakkar Klose at UFC on FOX 31 in Milwaukee. After the defeat, Green became discouraged and initially made the decision to retire. He made a post on social media saying he will retire from mixed martial arts (MMA) competition.

Green noted he’d be spending more time with his children. However, the post was soon deleted. MMA Fighting caught up with Green to get more on the situation. Now, Green sounds to be backtracking on his initial comments about retirement:

“I’m ready to get back in there to show people — I’ll go back in there next month to fight again and show you all that you gotta watch me, you’ve gotta watch my fighting style,” Green said. It’s f*cking crazy, it’s like this little slippy bully, it looks like he’s hitting me, but he just barely glanced.

“It’s just this weird thing where people think he’s really hitting me. I don’t think I’m ever going to get understood in terms of my style. That’s what the problem is. I don’t know right now in terms of how I feel about that.

“I’m already getting to where I’m like, ‘Man, f*ck this shit.’ I’m just not gonna be understood.”

Currently, Green holds a record of 24-9-1 in MMA competition. He has competed for top promotions such as the UFC, Strikeforce, and King of the Cage. During his tenure with the UFC, he has picked up notable wins against the likes of Josh Thompson, Pat Healy, James Krause, Daron Cruickshank, and Charles Bennett.

