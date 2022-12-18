Fighters React To Drew Dober Knocking Out Bobby Green

Drew Dober rallied from a difficult first round to score a huge knockout against Bobby Green at UFC Vegas 66.

The matchup between the two lightweights had been circled by many fans as a highlight of UFC Vegas 66, and as expected the pair showed off their striking skills right from the opening bell.

Green appeared to be the more relaxed fighter early as he kept his hands low, although it was Dober who took control of the center of the cage. “King” repeatedly stung Dober with his jab and landed some big counter punches to take a significant lead on the overall striking stats after the first five minutes.

Dober came out aggressive to start the second round, and the 34-year-old began having more success with his kicks and body work even as Green continued tagging him off the back foot. The high-pressure style eventually paid off when Dober landed a left hand that floored Green just over halfway through the round.

Drew Dober ties Dustin Poirier for most knockouts in UFC lightweight history with eight 😤 #UFCVegas66 pic.twitter.com/8aiBBYreDC — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 18, 2022

The win was Dober’s third stoppage victory in a row, and the 34-year-old also tied Dustin Poirier for the most lightweight knockouts in UFC history.

Fighters React To Dober’s Knockout

The matchup between Dober and Green was one of the most anticipated fights at UFC Vegas 66, and plenty of fighters tuned in for the action.

Wow 🤩 great fight and great finish from Drew Dober! Respect to Bob Green! #UFCVegas66 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) December 18, 2022

Dober throws 💣’s man what a beast #UFCVegas66 — Matt “The Steamrolla”Frevola (@SteamRollaa) December 18, 2022

How do you not love Dober and Green both? — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) December 18, 2022

Love Bobby green, but man, Drew Dober. What a shot. — michael (@bisping) December 18, 2022

@DrewDober is a bad mofo. Love getting rounds with him. 50k all day 💰 #UFCFightnight Great fight. — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) December 18, 2022

