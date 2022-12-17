Bobby Green Names The Only Fighter He’s “Afraid” To Fight

UFC lightweight Bobby Green recently revealed a fighter he’s “afraid” of right now.

“King” was expected to fight Jim Miller at UFC 276 back in July. However, a positive test for dehydroepiandrosterone a week prior to the clash led to Green being removed from the card.

The substance is believed to have come from tainted over-the-counter supplements Green took. Thanks to his cooperation with USADA and the evidence he provided to support his case, his suspension was limited to just six months.

A Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller match-up has been booked several times now. Much like the Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson dream bout that never materialized, Green vs. Miller has been halted repeatedly. Green joked about the fight’s seemingly cursed status at the pre-fight press conference for UFC Fight Night 216. At the event, Green is set to have a showdown with Drew Dober.

When it comes to the Miller fight potentially happening in the future, Green joked that he’s actually becoming scared of “A-10”.

“Does God Not Want Me To Touch Him?” – Bobby Green On Facing Jim Miller

During the pre-fight press conference, Bobby Green was asked if the Jim Miller bout is cursed. After listing the previous issues that have caused their match-up to be cancelled, Green put forth a humorous take on the situation.

“I blew my knee out one time getting ready to fight him,” Green stated. “I passed out after making weight getting ready to fight him, and now the last one has this [the suspension]. I’m like, ‘Is God protecting this guy? Does God not want me to touch him?’ You know, is this guy blessed? I’m so afraid of him [Miller], like God don’t want me to touch him for some reason. I’m scared to fight that guy, man.”

While the notion of divine intervention is of course meant in jest, Bobby Green did touch on a potentially exciting card for the Miller fight to finally take place. “A-10” fought on both the UFC 100 and 200 cards, and has expressed interest in competing at UFC 300 as well. “King” suggested that perhaps the two could finally meet in the Octagon at the UFC’s 300th numbered event

A bout between these two well-liked veterans finally happening could make for an exciting addition to UFC 300 eventually.

Bobby Green (left), Jim Miller (right)

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.