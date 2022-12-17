Bobby Green Shares How Nate Diaz Advised Him To Share His Story

UFC lightweight Bobby Green has a story to tell and now thanks to Nate Diaz people will be able to hear that story.

Bobby Green has been in the UFC for nearly ten years and has fought some of the best fighters at 155 pounds that the UFC has ever seen. Although he might not get the recognition that he deserves, he is proud of himself and his accomplishment. Green is heading into his 19th UFC bout tonight when he takes on Drew Dober at UFC Vegas 66.

Green is coming off a USADA suspension earlier this year. He spoke in the media day interview about his mistake and how he feels people do not really know his story. He recently received some advice from fellow fighter Nate Diaz to share his story with the world, and that is what he is planning on doing.

Photo: Nicole Bosco

Bobby Green Feels People Have The Wrong Idea Of Him

Green is no stranger to the UFC Octagon. He has faced the likes of Dustin Poirier, Clay Guida, Islam Makhachev, and more throughout his years with the promotion. Many of his best fights were taken on short notice, but there are many that still don’t know who Green is. He thinks it might be time to change that. He spoke about this at the UFC media day.

“I was hanging out with Nate Diaz right before his last fight, you know, and we were talking and somebody brought up. Oh, Clay Guida, Oh, I beat that guy on like three weeks’ notice. They brought up Josh Thomson like I beat that guy on two weeks’ notice, they said Al Iaquinta, yeah, I knocked that guy out. They were like, what?” he said. “They didn’t know.

“Then Nate told me this, he’s like, tell your story. Nobody will know if you don’t tell your story. No one will know.”

Green believes he knows how his story would come out if it was left up to others to tell. He feels that fans do not understand him in the way he would like, so he must set the record straight.

“They’re gonna say, oh, you’re a journeyman. Oh, you’re a gatekeeper. Oh, he’s this oh, he’s that. No,” he said. “My story is I’ve been stepping up here and doing the same thing consistently. Giving ‘Fights of the Night.’ I’ve won so many ‘Fights of the Nights’ and blah blah blahs because this is what I do. Guys. I don’t know how somebody called me boring. It’s like what? Stop.”

Green has definitely not been shy about taking on tough opponents on short notice. When he fought the now champion Makhachev, that was on just one week’s notice. And although he lost that bout, he proved to many that he was ready and willing to take the toughest tests that others might not.

What is your favorite fight from Bobby Green’s career so far?

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.