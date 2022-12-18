Bobby Green Speaks Out Following UFC Vegas 66 TKO Loss

UFC lightweight Bobby Green is taking his wild knockout loss to Drew Dober in stride following their UFC Vegas 66 battle.

Green and Dober put on a ‘Fight of the Night’ performance at UFC Vegas 66 on Saturday. After a successful first round for Green, Dober picked up the pace in Round 2 and landed a powerful left hook to Green’s chin that finished the fight.

Both Green and Dober took home an extra $50k post-fight bonus for their efforts.

Green, who returned to the Octagon following a six-month USADA suspension, has now lost two in a row. He stepped up on short notice to face Islam Makhachev in February, losing via first-round TKO.

Despite an up-and-down 2022, Green is looking on the bright side as he looks ahead to future matchups.

Bobby Green Stays Positive After Vicious Knockout To Drew Dober

Photo: Nicole Bosco

In a recent post on his Instagram story, Green spoke out on the loss to Dober.

“Hey guys, I don’t know what to say right now,” Green said. “Still haven’t seen the videos. Shit fucking sucks. Sometimes shit fucking happens. I feel like I was dominating, everything was going smooth… I can’t be mad at anybody but myself. Hats off to Drew Dober, you’re an awesome guy…hopefully I did something dope that you liked.”

Green went on to add to his Instagram story by hinting that it might’ve been an early stoppage.

“I just wish the ref would give me some time to see if I’m out,” Green said.

Green wrapped up his post-fight comments by expressing gratitude in the aftermath of defeat.

“I just wanted to say thank god, even in a loss,” Green said. “I’m thankful that I’m happy, I still look good, and at the end of the day I can keep doing this sport, no problems…nothing but love.”

Green has been a fan favorite since his UFC debut at UFC 156 in 2013. After a successful run in Strikeforce, he’s gone on to pick up wins on the likes of Josh Thomson, Al Iaquinta, and Lando Vannata in the Octagon.

Green was under scrutiny following his USADA suspension for dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA) use. He alleges he took it incidentally via a tainted supplement, for which Dober agreed there was no malicious intent.

Despite being 36 years old, Green remains a dangerous lightweight to watch entering 2023.

What is next for Bobby Green after UFC Vegas 66?