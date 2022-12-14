Bobby Green Explains USADA Suspension Came After Following Health Advice From YouTube Doctor

UFC lightweight Bobby Green is ready to return from a six-month USADA suspension that he explains in a recent interview.

Over the past few years, UFC lightweight Bobby Green’s stock has been rising. In his last bout, he stepped in on very short notice to take on the now-champion Islam Makhachev. Although that bout did not go his way, Green proved that he was game to take on anyone in the division and gained a huge amount of respect in the process.

Green was booked to take on Jim Miller later that year but prior to the bout, it was revealed that Green had tested positive for a banned substance and was removed from the card.

Bobby Green Explains What Led Him To Take A Banned Substance

Green accepted a six-month USADA suspension which he served. He is now ready to get back in the cage against Drew Dober on Dec. 17. In the leadup to his return, he explained why he took a supplement on the banned USADA list.

“I was gonna put all this sh-t out there, basically I watched this stupid doctor on YouTube, listened to this guy, following what he says, I’m all about health and I’m not about no performance enhancing anything but anything that will clear my lungs because I smoke a lot, me and Nate smoke a lot, so clear them lungs and clear my arteries. I’m trying to do those things, help my heart and stuff like that so I’m all about health.

“Well, I’m watching this doctor have been f–king following for like a year and stuff His name is Dr. Eric Berg,” he said to Inside Fighting.”

Green admitted that he did not do any research on the product he was taking and was only following the advice of a doctor he likes on YouTube. The USADA regulations are very strict, and many times supplements can contain traces of banned supplements inside if the athlete is not mindful of where the products come from.

“So I listen to all this guy’s shit,” he said. “So I start taking olive oil, you know, start doing these little things that he says, take melatonin and I’m like, alright, and he mentioned one is about DHEA. I had no idea what the f–k it was. I don’t pay attention to drugs. I don’t do drugs. You know, I smoke weed and that’s it. And so he said take DHEA, whatever. I go to Walmart. I never thought you had anything in Walmart that will be bad. You feel me? And so I had to deal with it. They gave me a little six-month suspension, bro. It’s a learning lesson. I take the ownership of that.”

Green was able to sort out his supplementation and served his suspension. He is hoping to get back in the win column when he takes on Dober in the last UFC event of the year. This lightweight bout will be featured on the main card of the UFC Vegas 66 fight card. The event is headlined by a middleweight bout between Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland.

