Watch: Boxing In MMA Gloves Is A Must-See Experience

There have been a ton of different variations of combat sports styles over the years, with the latest one looking a lot like MMA but feeling a lot like boxing.

In the time since MMA has blossomed in popularity, there have a plethora of oddball, mixed rules contests that have evolved, taking traditional combat sports and adding some kind of flare to it.

From this has blossomed some interesting results, with the likes of Jiu-Jitsu being done in a car, submission grappling allowing strikes, and Muay Thai being done in an MMA cage with 4oz. gloves being among the more interesting inclusions.

Boxing With MMA Gloves

When it comes to bizarre and interesting combat sports crossovers, there may be a new sheriff in town. There was an event held in Moscow, titled Fight Club and promoted by Vlad Hrunov of World Total Kombat Federation fame, which saw a new form of boxing unveiled.

MMA fighters Nikita Solonin and Vyacheslav Vasilevsky were locked in a cage with one another, having donned MMA gloves and ready to fight. However, as the video posted online shows, this was no MMA contest, as instead the two fighters competed in what appear to be a boxing match with fairly standard rules, outside of the cage and gloves.

Boxing with MMA gloves might be my new thing pic.twitter.com/BTnybUkWVV — Cerebral Vigilante (@Delisketo) December 17, 2022

In the end, the striking on display was very much the result of two fighters who were not classically trained boxers, with Vasilevsky getting the stoppage win over Solonin. Nevertheless, the contest was still a fun to watch twist on boxing, with the punches clearly packing more of an impact in the smaller gloves.

Another interesting thing to consider, at least with this particular contest, is the circle shaped cage which limits cornering ability, something that plays a major part in several boxing gameplans. Perhaps someone like Rizin, who has already explored Muay Thai in MMA gloves, and has a traditional boxing ring, would be a more interesting fit for a contest like this.

Are you intrigued at the prospect of more boxing fights like this?

