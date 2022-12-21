“It’s What Happens” – Brendan Schaub Discusses Mike Jackson and Jake Shields’ Altercation

Former UFC heavyweight fighter Brendan Schaub has given his take on the recent Mike Jackson/Jake Shields controversy.

UFC welterweight Mike Jackson recently got into an altercation with former Strikeforce welterweight and middleweight champion Jake Shields. The physical incident came after a litany of insults over social media between the pair. Both men even accused the other of being racist.

As noted by Brendan Schaub on his Thiccc Boy Podcast, Jackson and Shields recently clashed at the UFC Performance Institute.

According to Jackson, Shields heckled him while he was training before the two got into a confrontation. The dispute eventually got physical, with a portion of the fight getting caught on camera. The footage shows Shields on top of a floored Jackson, laying in punches while Jackson asks for help.

When comparing the two men as fighters, Brendan Schaub acknowledged the disparity in experience and ability between them. Shields, a multi-division champion across several promotions and a former UFC Welterweight Championship challenger, is a far more credentialed fighter than Mike Jackson.

Also a welterweight, Jackson is best known for his infamous bout with professional wrestler CM Punk at UFC 225. He has a professional record of 1-2-0-1 NC, with his lone win coming via DQ. He works primarily as a photographer and videographer in MMA.

Upon viewing the footage, Schaub called the scuffle assault, and something Jackson could likely press charges over.

Brendan Schaub Obfuscates On Jackson/Shields Conflict

Brendan Schaub gave his take on charges potentially being pressed against Jake Shields as well as the rumor that he will be banned from the UFC PI.

“This is assault, brother,” Brendan Schaub said after watching the footage. “They’re [the PI] probably gonna press charges… Which is a bummer, because you don’t want fights happening at, you know, your headquarters and stuff like that. But you’d think of any business in the world, the UFC would go ‘I get it.’ And also, two professional fighters, one’s talking s***, they run into each other, it’s what happens.”

Brendan Schaub and his co-host mentioned that Jackson and Shields even wanted to settle their beef in the cage at one point. Schaub joked that he’d pay to see that. Mike Jackson has since confirmed he does plan on pressing charges against Jake Shields over the altercation. Shields, meanwhile, has insisted that Jackson threw the first punch.

