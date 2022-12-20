Watch: Bryce Mitchell Expresses Desire To Retire From MMA After UFC 282 Loss

Footage has emerged showing UFC featherweight contender Bryce Mitchell contemplating retirement following his defeat to Ilia Topuria.

Whilst the discussion following the MMA leader’s final pay-per-view event of 2022 largely surrounded a pair of widely debated decisions at the top of the card, UFC 282 also saw a number of fighters deliver standout performances.

As well as the likes of 18-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. and surging middleweight Dricus du Plessis, that included undefeated featherweight Ilia Topuria. The Georgian-Spaniard faced his toughest test to date in the form of Mitchell, who also boasted a perfect professional record heading into the December 10 event.

While one 0 was always set to go, not many would have predicted it to have done so as emphatically as it did. After showing his striking dominance in the first round, Topuria went to work in the second, piecing “Thug Nasty” up en route to a pair of knockdowns.

After engaging on the ground with his fallen opponent, “El Matador” rag-dolled the Arkansas native before securing an arm-triangle choke for the victory.

Given both men’s form since arriving in the Octagon, many had expected an extremely close affair. With that not turning out to be the case, Mitchell was understandably distraught after seeing his pro record blemished for the first time.

Now, the true level of his distress has been revealed.

Mitchell Considered Drastic Measures Post-Topuria Defeat

After each major event, the UFC releases a video including new footage, including backstage reactions from the fighters who competed. In the most recent edition of “The Thrill and the Agony,” Mitchell can be seen making some surprising statements regarding his career.

In the clip, an emotional “Thug Nasty” can be heard contemplating retirement just moments after his submission defeat to Topuria inside Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena.

“I’m just feeling… I guess regret, you know?” Mitchell said. “I just know I could have done better. I’m just in so much pain that I don’t think it’s worth it to keep going. I want to stop with MMA and I want to take every little bit of focus that I spent every day on MMA, I want to put it into something else.

“Everything is meant to be and I’m just going to move on with my life and take all the energy I spent doing MMA, and I’m going to put it into something else,” Mitchell added. “I think I’m going to be extremely successful.”

Mitchell went on to reiterate the desire to hang up his gloves, insisting that he doesn’t want to feel the “pain” he did at UFC 282 ever again.

“That’s why I’m just saying I should f*cking retire after that, dude, before I go any further, and move on with my life,” Mitchell stated. “I just don’t ever want to feel this much pain.”

One of Mitchell’s coaches also gave his take on the featherweight’s remarks, suggesting that his man will regain the hunger to compete soon enough.

“His trick is how he kicks back from the loss,” he said. “Take him a little time off, get some things done, and I guarantee you he’ll probably regain steam and motivation.”

Mitchell’s subsequent video on social media would also suggest that his retirement talk in the immediate aftermath of the result derived from the emotion of defeat. As well as putting his performance down to a bout of the flu, the #11-ranked contender insisted that he’ll “come back stronger.”

