Cain Velasquez Sheds Light On “Uncomfortable” WWE Match With Brock Lesnar

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez recently discussed his infamous WWE Championship match with Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel 2019.

During Brock Lesnar’s 2019 feud with Rey Mysterio, Cain Velasquez was brought in to help the outmatched Mysterio even the odds. The feud cashed in on Velasquez and Lesnar’s brutal UFC 121 bout where ‘El Terminator’ KO’d ‘The Beast’ in the first round.

To the shock of fans everywhere, Lesnar and Velasquez’s WWE showdown went for less than two minutes. After some worked grappling, ‘The Beast’ locked in a kimura lock and Velasquez tapped out. Bar one house show appearance that same year, ‘El Terminator’ did nothing else with the WWE.

Cain Velasquez recently appeared on former WCW stars Konnan and Disco Inferno’s Keepin’ It 100 podcast. During the interview, the Mexican heavyweight star went into more detail about his experiences working with Brock Lesnar in the squared circle. The podcast appearance comes shortly after Velasquez performed in a six-man tag team match for Mexican wrestling promotion AAA earlier this month.

“Working With Brock Was Interesting Man” – Cain Velasquez On Wrestling His UFC Rival

While Cain Velasquez acknowledged Brock Lesnar as “professional” during their time in WWE together, he ultimately found working with him to not be a hugely comfortable experience.

“Yeah, professional and I would say it was a little uncomfortable [planning out the match with Brock Lesnar],” Velasquez said. “I’m just so new to the wrestling world but everyone that I’ve worked with has been amazing as far as, you take care of everybody. We really do try to put in some good things in there where everyone gets what they want out of it and making it just for the fans.”

“Working with Brock was interesting man, that’s all I’m gonna say,” Velasquez continued. “It was very different. You kind of just learn from your life and okay, this is what this was. I know for next time if something else ever happens for next time but… With Brock, that’s kind of what it was and again, the best thing about what I do now with wrestling is I can bring my family in and they’re true fans of it, you know? And that is the best.”

Brock Lesnar remains a major box office draw for WWE. He headlined this year’s WrestleMania with lead star Roman Reigns in a double title match, and has also more recently feuded with fellow former MMA fighter Bobby Lashley.

Cain Velasquez, meanwhile, has been through the ringer over the past year. Right now, he is facing an attempted murder charge after firing a gun at Harry Goularte Jr., a childcare center worker accused of molesting his son, and wounding Goularte Jr.’s father. While Velasquez is out of jail now, both his case and the case against Goularte Jr. remain ongoing.

Cain Velasquez at a lucha libre event.

All quotes from Comicbook.com.