Watch: Cain Velasquez Makes Pro Wrestling Return, Addresses Crowd

At Saturday’s Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide event, former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez made his first professional appearance since being charged with attempted murder.

Velasquez is currently out on bail on a $1 million bond as he continues to grapple with the legal issues related to his attempted murder charges. if convicted, he faces a minimum of 20 years in prison and up to a life sentence.

Cain Velasquez Makes Pro Wrestling Return

While he is out on bail, Velasquez was granted his special request to be allowed to perform at the Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide event on Saturday. He was booked in a six-man tag team match partnering with Pagano and Blue Demon Jr. against Sam Adonis, Gringo Loco, and Taurus.

Ultimately, Velasquez would pick up the victory following a powerbomb from the middle rope. He would then address the audience after the match.

“Never stop believing. Never stop fighting,” said Velasquez.

You can check out highlights from the match as well as Velasquez’ address below, where he thanked fans for their support and vowed to “fight forever.”

Cain Velasquez competed in the AAA promotion in 2019 prior to being signed to the WWE for a brief stint from 2019-2020. His return marked the first time he’s performed in wrestling in two years.

MMA News will keep you updated on all the latest developments on the Cain Velasquez case.