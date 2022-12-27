Caio Borralho Names The Toughest Fighter He’s Trained With

Caio Borralho has worked with a number of top fighters since joining the UFC, but he says there’s no doubt about which training partner has challenged him the most.

The 29-year-old only made his UFC debut last April, but Borralho managed to fit three fights into a six-month span and has established himself as one of the most promising up-and-comers in the promotion’s middleweight division.

“The Natural” is currently recovering from a hand injury sustained during his UFC 280 victory against Makhmud Muradov, but Borralho recently had time to sit down with The Schmo and discuss his plans for 2023. When the subject of training partners came up and the Brazilian was asked who’d given him the most trouble in the gym, Borralho didn’t hesitate in his response.

“For sure the hardest guy to train is Khamzat [Chimaev],” Borralho answered. “He’s a very hard guy to train [with]. His style, his wrestling background, he’s very good wrestling. He goes hard all the rounds. I think he’s one of the hardest training to do, you know?”

Training With Chimaev Has Paid Off For Borralho

Chimaev’s dominant wrestling has helped “Borz” establish himself as the UFC’s #3-ranked welterweight, but Borralho has also shown off a well-rounded skillset during his short UFC career.

Borralho’s initial appearance on Contender Series 2021 saw him earn a unanimous decision over Aaron Jeffery, but the win wasn’t quite impressive enough to claim a UFC contract. “The Natural” returned to Contender Series just few weeks later and made the most of his second chance by stopping Jesse Murray to convince Dana White he belonged in the UFC.

“The Natural” hasn’t picked up any finishes since finishing Murray, but he’s already picked up three wins in the UFC and is undefeated dating back to 2016. Borralho has appeared equally comfortable on the ground and on the feet during his time in the UFC, but the 29-year-old says he’s continually challenging himself in training to improve his skills.

Borralho has quickly established himself as one of the UFC’s top middleweight prospects. (Craig Kidwell-USA TODAY Sports)

“I’ve been training with Sean Strickland, [Chris] Curtis, these very tough guys, they’re hard training. Training with Sean Strickland is very hard too, because he always pushes forward like screaming at your face and stuff. But, I think Khamzat is the guy who is most difficult to train with for sure. But he’s the guy that I develop myself the most, you know?”

Top middleweights Strickland and Curtis were both in action for the UFC’s final two events of the year, while Chimaev’s last appearance at UFC 279 famously included some pre-fight drama before he went on to submit Kevin Holland in the first round.

What do you think of Borralho’s claim that Chimaev is the toughest training partner he’s worked with?