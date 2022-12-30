Chael Sonnen Dismisses Use Of Media Scorecards As ‘Robbery’ Evidence

Former UFC star Chael Sonnen has questioned why media scorecards are used as evidence that qualified judges got certain decisions wrong.

The topic of MMA judging appears as prevalent as ever, with cards each week drawing controversy and discussion among fans, fighters, and pundits. Whilst a number of scorecards have come under scrutiny this month, three in particular were widely branded as egregious by many.

Those were the scorecards submitted by Doug Crosby, Chris Lee, and Ron McCarthy for the UFC 282 co-main event between lightweights Paddy Pimblett and Jared Gordon. All three judges scored the bout in favor of “The Baddy,” much to the confusion of a sizable portion in the MMA community.

As with every bout, certain media members submitted their scorecards to MMADecisions.com, a site that pools together both media and fan scorecards in the aftermath of fights.

The results are often used to back up certain narratives post-fight, and that was evident following UFC 282 when it emerged that 24 of the 25 media members who submitted their verdicts scored the co-main event in favor of Gordon.

Sonnen, however, isn’t convinced of its legitimacy as a means to determine the correct results.

Sonnen Questions Trust In Media Scores Over Judges

During a recent video on his YouTube channel, former two-division UFC title challenger Sonnen gave his assessment of the recent controversy surrounding judging in mixed martial arts.

On the topic of media scorecards, Sonnen questioned when the media has ever been a force by which the sport can rely on. “The American Gangster” also pointed to another metric often used when it comes to decisions, crowd reaction.

He suggested that the Las Vegas fans in attendance at UFC 282 didn’t give a reaction that was in line with the one-sided media scorecards.

“We all love to get mad at the administrators, right? … When you think you can know the rules better than the person assigned to know the rules, that’s fun,” Sonnen said. “But what have we got on this? … Three judges had it for Paddy. Two judges had it the exact same score for Paddy. Now, the juxtaposition here is that 25 ringside media also turned in their unofficial score, I guess just for fun, but 24 of them had it for Gordon. Only one of them had it for Paddy.

“I don’t know how much we can ever count on the MMA media to do a goddamn thing. We’re choosing to go to them on this one…. What else in life have we ever said, ‘Let’s go ask these 25?’ And we’re calling them 25 because we don’t know their names!” Sonnen continued. “15,000 in attendance, they didn’t boo the decision. I’m just sharing for you, where did this (controversy) all come from?”

Like in the co-main event, media scores also leaned heavily away from two of the judges in the UFC 282 headliner.

Of the 25 submitted scorecards, 23 favored a title crowning for Magomed Ankalaev. While one judge leant the same way, a card for Jan Błachowicz and another with scores even led to the belt remaining vacant.

Image Credit: iStegTato on Reddit

Do you agree with Chael Sonnen’s take on media scorecards?

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.