Chael Sonnen Questions If Paddy Pimblett Is A Narcissist

While some may want to see Conor McGregor vs Paddy Pimblett, Chael Sonnen does not seem to understand the appeal.

Before Pimblett was even in the UFC, he was finding himself in conversations comparing him to McGregor. This is, in large part, due to the fact that they are both European fighters, competing in similar weight classes, with brash and charismatic personalities and cult-like followings.

via Instagram @thenotoriousmma @theufcbaddy

Chael Sonnen Questions The Need For McGregor vs Pimblett

Recent weeks have seen an uptake in interest in seeing a fight between Conor McGregor, who has been looking jacked in the midst of a USADA scandal, and Paddy Pimblett, who voiced his interest in fighting the Irishman eventually. While some people might be excited for this fight, Chael Sonnen is not among them, at least not yet.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, the American Gangster specifically pushed back on the idea that McGregor vs Pimblett would do 2 million pay-per-view buys, which was something that Paddy “The Baddy” suggested was on the table.

He explained that there has to be a storyline for people to be hooked onto in order to do that historic level of PPV sales, and he is not seeing where that exists in this matchup.

‘If Paddy is going to fight Conor, who cares? You got two guys that can fight like hell, that are from the same area, and they’re pretty good with their mouths on the microphone, leading into it. Yes, that’s what we have. Okay, who cares? What are you fighting for? Are you fighting for home turf? … Is it anything like that? If it is, then I’m in, but tell me the story,” Sonnen said.

“What are you fighting for? If you are of the mindset of ‘I don’t have to fight for anything, I just have to fight and people want to see me do it,’ you would go into the category of a narcissist.”

Sonnen continued by explaining that in order for Pimblett to think that a fight with McGregor would do that well, that must mean he misunderstands what it is that makes people want to spend their money on fights. If it is not that, then he believes Paddy “The Baddy” is overestimating his own popularity.

“If those two don’t have beef, and they don’t have a reason for fighting, why are they? And why would Paddy think that we would watch it? Why would he think we would watch it in record numbers? Is there a misunderstanding of the business, is there a misunderstanding of the psychology of the fan, or is there a narcissism that people just want to see what he has to do?”

Time will tell if a fight materializes between Conor McGregor and Paddy Pimblett, but there are certainly a lot of steps to take between now and that happening. Either way, Chael Sonnen does bring up an interesting point when pondering the way a fight like this would perform on pay-per-view.

How many buys do you think Conor McGregor vs Paddy Pimblett would do?